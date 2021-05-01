‘I might even put the old jersey on, if I can find it!’ 

On Tuesday, Ollie Campbell received a text from Donal Spring, asking a rhetorical question.

“Last Irish team to beat La Rochelle in La Rochelle?”. The answer might elude most rugby anoraks, but not a small band who travelled to that old sea port town back in 1982 for what local media called a ‘friendship day’ as they bade farewell to Dublin football legend, David Hickey.

Campbell, Spring and Terry Kennedy were the three international ‘guests’ of a Clontarf team invited to the south-west coast of France for a game marking the end of Hickey’s two-year sojourn as a La Rochelle player and medical intern in the local hospital.

A Clontarf team that summoned the audacity to win.

Hickey had joined La Rochelle soon after Dublin’s 1980 Leinster final defeat by Offaly, immersing himself in a faintly opaque ‘semi-professional’ environment that also allowed him extend his medical education as assistant to the club president, a local surgeon.

He is typically self-deprecating today of the experience – “they had a celebration for getting rid of me!” – but Campbell says that the affection for Hickey so palpable during that trip almost 40 years ago left the impression of an Irishman regarded locally as “the unofficial Lord Mayor of La Rochelle”.

Though he doesn’t mention it himself, Hickey was actually honoured with the Freedom of the city of La Rochelle and retains close friendships from that time, most recently inviting his old team to be guests of his in Dublin for the weekend of the (drawn) 2019 All-Ireland football final.

He would have done so knowing they came armed, at least, with a basic understanding of the game.

“I introduced them to Gaelic football!” he remembers now.

“There was a lot of long-distance travel in French rugby back then, you could be on the road from La Rochelle to Grenoble or somewhere like that.

“So they’d have videos on the bus and I got them to watch the ’77 All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Kerry. They loved the bloody game and we watched it on a fairly regular basis after that!”

The story of how a Dublin GAA legend, a man who would become one of the world’s most eminent transplant surgeons, came to play rugby in France is, in many ways, an eccentricity of the time.

Hickey, whose father Patrick played for Waterpark, actually grew up with a love of rugby, French rugby in particular. But it was while studying medicine in UCD that the idea of challenging himself outside the GAA sphere was first mooted.

He’d made the Dublin team at just 17, once likening the experience to “being Olga Korbut”. But rugby was all around him.

“You’d have fellas playing on UCD’s third team who’d be telling me that playing for Dublin was a lower level of sport,” he recalls. “So I told them that all I’d need was six weeks of rugby and I’d be on their first team!”

He didn’t quite meet that target, playing a season with UCD’s seconds before making the first team in October ’73.

And context is probably valuable here.

“In ’73, a Dublin footballer had no profile whatsoever,” he stresses. “We were regularly beaten in the first round of the Leinster Championship. I was in medical school, the only Gaelic footballer in the class. All the others were playing Mickey Mouse rugby, third ‘A’s and ‘B’s and ‘C’s. And swanning around as if they were superstars!

“It got up my nose a bit so a friend of mine, Maurice Murphy, suggested I should give it a shot. The training was actually harder than Dublin training, because Dublin didn’t really train in those days. We prepared for one championship match, were usually beaten by Laois or Longford and then had the summer off. So the rugby was a bit more organised at the time.

“But then when (Kevin) Heffernan came back into it in ’74, it was a different ball game. Suddenly, Dublin’s training was far harder than the rugby training. Much more rigorous in terms of tolerating any drinking or messing.

“At UCD, we thought we were going to win the Leinster Senior Cup that year, but Bective beat us in an early round. And I got a call that night from Heffernan.

“So I came back for what I thought would be our traditional first round of the championship defeat, assuming that I’d be free to play rugby again soon enough. But it took six years! (laughing)”

Six years, six consecutive All-Ireland finals, three victories and two All-Stars to be precise.

It would be 1980 before that Dublin storm had blown itself out, Eugene McGee’s Offaly emerging to win three Leinster titles in a row. So for Hickey, the invitation to France – delivered through Campbell – could not have been more timely. He’d continued playing occasional rugby with Clontarf in GAA off-seasons, retaining a love for the game that he describes as “an extension of my childhood”.

Campbell, an Old Belvedere team-mate of Hickey’s brother, Michael, on the Senior Cup-winning side of ’72, was actually La Rochelle’s original target. But work commitments meant that he could not travel.

“So I phoned Mick, who was the star of that Belvo team, but it wasn’t suitable for him either,” Campbell recalled this week.

“Mick spoke to Dave and, next thing, Dave was down in La Rochelle!”

The deal, arranged through Pierre Salviac – a French rugby commentator – carried interesting specifics. That semi-professional status?

“They gave you an apartment,” Hickey remembers. “And there were a few restaurants you could eat in for free. You could have a car if you wanted it. And you got the equivalent of a couple of hundred euros a month, which wasn’t bad when you were being taken care of.

“Some guys were doing very well over there. I remember one fella playing for Carcassonne who moved to rugby union from rugby league because the pay was better!”

And his medical commitments?

“The president of the club was a surgeon and I scrubbed in with him in the theatre and did rounds with him. He was a local councillor too and looked after me. It was a handy number, to be honest. I was just there to play rugby. I wasn’t even on the stepladder of surgery at the time.”

A celebrated wing-forward with the Dubs, full-back was Hickey’s place on the rugby field. In many ways, a position offering easy licence to play on instinct.

His memory of it?

“I came into the La Rochelle set-up much fitter than the local fellas because they were only starting pre-season training at the beginning of July. So it was easy enough for me to step in from a physical point of view.

“Rugby in France at that time was all about attack. At full-back, if someone was stupid enough to kick the ball to you, you were almost expected to score at the other end. So in France you never missed touch with a kick because, if you did, you knew you’d have to tackle some flyer.

“Nobody ever played safe, whereas in Irish rugby at the time nobody ever opened up inside their own ‘22’.

“So the full-back was supposed to be the starting block for every attack in France. A bad ball kicked to you was always an opportunity to try something. And I was that way inclined anyway.”

Hickey overcame the language barrier by mastering what he remembers as a kind of “aristocratic French”, learned over a couple of months of lessons.

Opponents, especially those from the East, proved routinely brutal.

“Savages,” he chuckles. “Clermont. Carcassonne. It was a strange place to play. We played Lourdes one weekend and beat them 35-0 in La Rochelle. Two weeks later, we played them in Lourdes and they beat us by 64 points. Referees were disastrous, the home-town club got everything.

“They could beat the s**** out of you and nothing would happen them.”

For all that, Hickey is remembered in La Rochelle as a player who thrived in the old French First Division, their first ever foreign recruit and someone lauded in the local media that week of Clontarf’s visit in ’82 for his “kindness, good humour, extreme courtesy and above ordinary ability as a rugby player”.

He says he came home only because his medical studies demanded it.

“I would have stayed on for a few more years if I hadn’t to get back to the surgical training programme,” he says now. “Because if I missed another year or two, they wouldn’t let you back in.

“If I wasn’t doing medicine, I wouldn’t have come home. Because, to me, La Rochelle was Disneyland, an absolutely spectacular town. There’s a harbour lined with cafes, restaurants and bars and they’re lovely people.

“I had a wonderful time there, really, really loved it.”

Back home, Hickey found himself posted originally to Waterford, where he continued playing rugby for a season with his father’s old club, Waterpark.

He also won three Hospitals Cup medals with St Vincent’s during his undergraduate and post-graduate years and in December 2018 was presented with the Dublin Hospitals’ Hall of Fame award, a ceremony attended by virtually every one of his old Dubs’ team-mates of the Seventies.

Somewhere in his house, he says there’s an old black and amber La Rochelle shirt he’s been trying unsuccessfully to locate since it emerged that Leinster would be going to Stade Marcel-Deflandre for tomorrow’s European Champions Cup semi-final.

The story of Ronan O’Gara’s coaching success at his old club is too recent for him to have any real sense of what the Corkman means to the people of La Rochelle today, but it’s clear the connection is already strong.

In normal circumstances, David Hickey says he would be on an early morning flight to France tomorrow, but these are strangely restrictive times.

So, reluctantly, he will watch the game from home, a Dub with zero ambiguity about where his loyalties lie.

French for one more day?

“Yes, I’m afraid so!” he laughs. “If I can find that old jersey, I might even put it on!”