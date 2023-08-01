‘I like to kind of prove people wrong’ – Brian Fenton returns as King of the Hill after silencing the naysayers

Poor results, relegation and Covid breach – after all the strife, the Raheny man believes this to be the best win yet

Brian Fenton shows what it means to win his seventh All-Ireland at Croke Park on Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile

As Brian Fenton savours “the sweetest of them all”, you suddenly get to appreciate why. The hunted had become the hunter.

Everything is in the eye of the beholder. A Mayo diehard will look back on Diarmuid O’Connor’s remarkable volley, at full stretch, to transform a harmless Rob Hennelly wide into a Kevin McLoughlin point as the moment that kickstarted a famous semi-final comeback in 2021.

Fenton’s recall? “I get flashbacks of Diarmuid O’Connor winning that ball,” he remembers. “I was kind of ushering it out and Diarmuid kept it in. Genuinely, images like that haunt you.”

Likewise, last year’s Kerry semi-final. “The simple mistakes,” he laments. “Like letting them come down the field and earn soft frees, and obviously Seán O’Shea. That stuff genuinely haunts you. So, to get back and get up to the top of the hill this year is extra sweet.”

Even more so because Mayo and Kerry were vanquished along the way.

Slippage

Dublin’s midfield colossus is now a seven-time All-Ireland winner, and medal number seven feels better than all that went before. The reasons are manifold; doing it for Dessie; doing it for Maccer; doing it to atone for the slippage of the previous two seasons.

Doing it to silence the naysayers is no bad motivation, either.

“The way we’ve performed over the last few years was disappointing all round,” Fenton reflects. “Got relegated from the league, disappointing results at the end of championships in ’21 and ’22, a lot of people writing us off, etc, etc.”

For a player who didn’t lose a solitary championship match in his first six seasons, it was all very different. Not in a good way.

“You have to remind yourself how lucky you were,” he says. “When you’re used to winning and used to performing to a certain standard, and when you don’t hit that standard . . . even personally, my own performances over the last few years, it grinds at you a little bit. Just gets in on you, and you’re kind of questioning yourself a little bit.

“People say, ‘Aw, you’ve six’ or you’ve this and that and All-Stars . . . to be honest, you don’t give a fiddlers about that really. Because there always seems to be someone trying to drag you down. ‘He’s not what he was’ or ‘They’re not what they were’ – that kind of thing.

“So, as much as we try and keep it out, it filters into the squad. And genuinely, for me, I know players get motivated in different ways, but personally, I like to kind of prove people wrong.”

Proving others right was another motivation, such as manager Dessie Farrell and skipper James McCarthy.

“He (Farrell) was like the front face of all our troubles, all our woes,” the Raheny man expands. “Like the Covid breach, the training breach, the bad performances, the relegation, people pushing for him to step aside.

“Look, you’re always going to get that bit of a ‘poisoned chalice’, as I’m sure you probably wrote about back in the day when he came in after Jim (Gavin).

“But I’m so happy for Dessie. And I would probably know Dessie as personally as anyone, at this stage, from the U-21s. You say you do it for a couple of things – you do it for yourself and your family, etc, but James McCarthy and Dessie are huge motivators for me.”

Farrell has added two Sams in four attempts – not bad for a poisoned chalice.

“You know what, 2020 was its own year,” Fenton explains. “Dessie came in and changed things but kept a lot the same . . . so we were all kind of riding that wave at the time.

“But this one was absolutely different. Way sweeter. As I said already, when you’re kind of written off and people are tipping Clifford and all the (Kerry) lads – which they will come, I’m sure. But when you can get back to that stage, it’s such a genuinely, deeply rewarding feeling.”

There follows a litany of tributes to several long-standing colleagues – and a few prodigal ones, too.

“I know Jack (McCaffrey) had his experience in Africa last year, and he came back with kind of a new love and vigour and desire to play again – and we were very lucky to have him.

“He was unbelievable in that second half. He spreads fear amongst the opposition. Unlike anyone, probably – maybe David Clifford is the only other person that spreads as much fear. So we were very lucky to have him; and (Paul) Mannion coming back, just a class act.”

Others never went away. Referencing Mick Fitzsimons’ heroic shadowing of the Kerry captain, Fenton claims: “I don’t think Clifford has kicked as many wides or been as quiet or kind of hot and cold in a game. And that’s credit to Fitzy. He is unbelievable at his study of players, at his analysis of players . . . he is the ultimate professional.

“And he’s finished his medicine. He had no reason to come back, and he still does – for the love of Dublin football and for the love of rewarding young lads who might have their first (medal).”

Fenton now has his seventh; a sixth All-Star is likely to follow.

“We got the band back together for one more hurrah,” the 30-year-old midfielder quips, echoing the media’s comeback mantra. Others, including his captain, have speculated that it mightn’t be a bad way to bow out.

“I don’t know. Hopefully not. But look, as was well documented in the media, Jack coming back, Manno coming back; we’re all moving on in age,” Fenton admits.

“But the young lads have got a taste for it now. Who knows? I don’t know what the plan is, obviously.

“Dublin is a huge county with a hugely passionate playing group, underage and in senior club football. And when you get a taste of this, it’s hard to let it go.”