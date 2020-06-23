'I let a lot of things get to my head' - Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan on the early mistakes that shaped him

Niall Morgan still shudders at the thought of it. He still shakes his head at how bold - and naive - he was going into his championship bow against the reigning All-Ireland champions Donegal in their own back yard.

Because he'll tell you now he felt like he had it sussed going into that game. Late in 2012, Morgan went to a Tyrone team meeting and told Mickey Harte he wasn't getting involved with the county to sit on the bench.

Harte listened and put Morgan between the posts for the McKenna Cup. He didn't miss a beat, playing every game in the league, including the league final where the Red Hand lost narrowly, but Morgan was handed the man-of-the-match award. It was the kind of form that set the perfect trap.

"I played three McKenna Cup games, then all of the league games and we got to the league final," Morgan says on the 'Inside the White Line' podcast with Tomás Moore.

"I scored 18 points in the league. And going into the game in Ballybofey we had just narrowly got beat by Dublin (in the league final). I had scored five points that day and got man of the match even though I was on the losing side. And I was going into the Ballybofey game thinking, 'This game is easy, this is just what I do'," he smiled.

Wiser heads tried to counsel him. Veteran Tyrone stopper Pascal McConnell warned of the bear pit he was going into.

"Pascal was warning me that it would be different than anything you've ever had. And I was saying, 'But Pascal, there's going to be 18,000 at this and there was 30,000 at the league final.' I was thinking to myself it can't be any different.

"But how wrong I was. I was nowhere near mature enough for that championship debut. I let a lot of things get to my head and looking back it's probably one of my biggest regrets to date. I always say that.

"The Donegal crowd got on my back and I deserved every bit of it because I egged them on after I scored a free-kick and I ended up missing five of six that day. We were well beaten.

"I think it was five or six points but it was a five- or six-point hammering. We never looked like competing, we were bullied all over the pitch and that was Donegal really in the middle of their dominant period. They had won the All-Ireland in 2012 and I definitely got caught off guard by what was coming.

"The following week we were playing our local rivals in a league game and I had a pot shot from play and put it wide. And one of their players, I can still see him, I know who it is, said 'let him shoot all day, he'll miss'."

If experience makes the man then Morgan was made that day. He's established as one of the country's leading goalkeepers now and all being well, he'll play in his eighth championship season later this year.

He continues to be a work in progress in every aspect of his game and cites 'Superstitionism - The Psychology of Sport' by David White as one of his go-to books for free-taking and preparation, which details how an obsession with a routine can sometimes be counter-productive.

If his most recent performance isanything to go by, Morgan is in a rich vein of form with his kicking. Tyrone put down a morale-building win over Dublin just before lockdown with Morgan landing four points from frees, steering his kicks over the bar despite the most inhospitable conditions in Omagh.

Morgan is to the fore of a new wave of goalkeepers following Stephen Cluxton and redefining the position. He's not enamoured with the latest change to the kick-out rules, seeing it as an attempt to hark back to days gone by that Morgan suggests, on closer inspection, weren't all that glorious. And he insists any evolution to the game is to be welcomed, rather than legislated against.

"The great thing about lockdown for me was that they played a lot of those games and let people watch them instead of just looking at the highlights.

"And you'd see it on Twitter (people saying), 'What is this that we are watching?'

"They were just kicking the ball for the sake of kicking it. And it's great when it comes off and someone makes a high catch but our game now is so fit and fast, but the skill levels are definitely higher than they have ever been because you don't get away with just booting the ball away, you have to keep possession and be a smart footballer.

Entice

"And the change in rule for the kick-out is trying to entice us to boot the ball out, but we have thought about different ways we can get around it and I'm sure other counties are the same.

"It just seems they are continuously tinkering around with football in terms of rules and I don't think there is any need for it. And I don't think referees are appreciative of it either."

Like everyone else, he's glad a return to play is around the corner. There's high-octane club action in Tyrone followed by what will likely be an all-or-nothing county campaign that could bring them right up to Christmas. After that, there's the chance that the county population will have to pick themselves up and go straight into a new season.

"Something will have to give come the time in my eyes. It's going to be interesting to see how they do lay it all out.

"I saw an article that came up in my Twitter account where they will play the two league games in the middle of October and the All-Ireland final might be the week before Christmas . . .

"It would be crazy to expect players to start training in October, maybe have a week off at Christmas time and then go straight into a new season."