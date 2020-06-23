Close

'I let a lot of things get to my head' - Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan on the early mistakes that shaped him

Tyrone's Morgan admits early naive days helped shape the goalkeeper he has become

Big impact: Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan is not enamoured with the latest change to the kick-out rules. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Niall Morgan still shudders at the thought of it. He still shakes his head at how bold - and naive - he was going into his championship bow against the reigning All-Ireland champions Donegal in their own back yard. 

Because he'll tell you now he felt like he had it sussed going into that game. Late in 2012, Morgan went to a Tyrone team meeting and told Mickey Harte he wasn't getting involved with the county to sit on the bench.

Harte listened and put Morgan between the posts for the McKenna Cup. He didn't miss a beat, playing every game in the league, including the league final where the Red Hand lost narrowly, but Morgan was handed the man-of-the-match award. It was the kind of form that set the perfect trap. 