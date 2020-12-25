'I just want to be well again' - Graham Geraghty's Christmas wish as Meath legend continues remarkable recovery

Meath captain Graham Geraghty celebrates with his daughter Sophia and the Sam Maguire after winning the All-Ireland in 1999. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

GAA legend Graham Geraghty's family will celebrate their 'best Christmas ever' today as the All-Star is on the road to a full recovery.

The dad of four and hugely popular Meath sporting figure suffered a brain haemorrhage last October.

His wife Amanda says it is his Christmas wish to get better and they are hopeful Graham will be back at work in a few months.

In a Facebook post she wrote: "Happy Christmas to every one of our friends and family here and abroad.

"Today is a very special day for us as we will celebrate our best Christmas ever as Graham is on the road to making a full recovery.

"Recently I asked him what he would like for Christmas and he said 'I just want to be well again' and by some miracle he’s getting his wish and please god in a few months time he will be able to go back to work.

"Thanks so much to everyone who sent mass bouquets, get well cards, flowers, hampers and gifts from all over the world.

"We truly are blessed to have such amazing people in our lives"

Graham underwent lengthy intensive surgery at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital after taking ill at work and has surpassed all expectations by being able to talk and take a few steps just weeks later.

The 47-year-old who lives in Athboy won an All-Ireland title with Meath in 1996 captained the team to another victory three years later.

Online Editors