‘I just felt it was my time’ – Tommy Walsh opens up on Kerry retirement decision

Tommy Walsh called time on his Kerry career after the 2021 campaign. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Kerry's Tommy Walsh insists the time is right for him to step away from county football.

The 33-year-old announced that he was bringing the curtain down on his Kerry career for the final time last month, having had three separate stints with the Kingdom squad.

And despite being in superb form for Kerins O’Rahillys in their Kerry SFC win over St Kieran's last weekend, he insists he's ready to move on.

"I retired from inter-county football just because I felt it was my time, I've been involved for a long time off and on," Walsh told Radio Kerry.

"I've had three different stints with the Kerry team between trips to Australia and a stint with my club as well. I'm 33 years of age now, I'd be 34 if I was to play on next year. I've had significant injuries along the way and I just felt it was my time to hang up the boots."

Walsh first left Kerry after winning an All-Ireland title in 2009 - under the incoming Kerry manager Jack O'Connor - to pursue a career in the AFL. On his return from Australia - where he sustained a career-threatening hamstring injury - he rejoined the panel but left the squad in mid 2016 before being brought back into the set up by Peter Keane.

However he won't feature under O'Connor as Kerry begin their preparations for the new season.