| -0.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I honestly believed there was no way back' - Tom Parsons on being dropped, the horrific injury and making his peace with Sam

Tom Parsons’ self-esteem was on the floor after being dropped by Mayo in 2011. He returned a different player and a different man three years later, and not even that horrific knee injury in 2018 would hold him back

An injured Tom Parsons acknowledges supporters in June 2018 as he receives a standing ovation upon his arrival at the All-Ireland SFC Round 1 match between Limerick and Mayo at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand

Close

An injured Tom Parsons acknowledges supporters in June 2018 as he receives a standing ovation upon his arrival at the All-Ireland SFC Round 1 match between Limerick and Mayo at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

An injured Tom Parsons acknowledges supporters in June 2018 as he receives a standing ovation upon his arrival at the All-Ireland SFC Round 1 match between Limerick and Mayo at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

An injured Tom Parsons acknowledges supporters in June 2018 as he receives a standing ovation upon his arrival at the All-Ireland SFC Round 1 match between Limerick and Mayo at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

Two memories from the life and times of a recently retired Mayo midfielder that encapsulate the epic journey undertaken, not just by Tom Parsons the footballer but by Tom Parsons the man.

The first, from September 2012, came during what you might call ‘the lost years’. There were 82,269 spectators in Croke Park to watch Donegal and Mayo do battle for Sam Maguire; Parsons was one of them.

In the first 11 minutes, Michael Murphy and Colm McFadden plundered two match-defining goals, right in front of him.

Most Watched

Privacy