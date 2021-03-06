'I honestly believed there was no way back' - Tom Parsons on being dropped, the horrific injury and making his peace with Sam

Two memories from the life and times of a recently retired Mayo midfielder that encapsulate the epic journey undertaken, not just by Tom Parsons the footballer but by Tom Parsons the man.

The first, from September 2012, came during what you might call ‘the lost years’. There were 82,269 spectators in Croke Park to watch Donegal and Mayo do battle for Sam Maguire; Parsons was one of them.

In the first 11 minutes, Michael Murphy and Colm McFadden plundered two match-defining goals, right in front of him.

“I was in the Hill with the Mayo headband around my neck,” he recalls, “and with mixed emotions that I wasn’t playing. I knew in my heart. Most of that team I had previously captained at U-21 level … could I have added a few per cent to help that team get over the line?

“Emotionally, it did kind of rock me. I’ll never forget that game. You had a few Donegal supporters behind me saying, ‘Hey Parsons, what are you doing up here? Should you not be out there?’ Laughing.

“There’s a bit of guilt. You think have I not done my best to be there, to support my team-mates? I left that game and I was catching a flight back to Wales that evening, so it was a lonely space.”

Fast-forward almost seven years: it’s July 2019, on the cusp of the Super 8s, and the near-deserted east Mayo setting couldn’t be further removed from Croke Park. Fourteen months on from a knee injury that belonged more to a scene of road traffic carnage than MacHale Park, Parsons is about to take one of the most important steps on the road to recovery.

“I had done most of my work away from the team, on my own, because I didn’t want that external pressure or the rumours to say, ‘Oh, Tom isn’t running right’ or, ‘He’s nearly back’, whatever,” he explains.

“I remember my first training (session) back, I was going from nearly zero to a hundred. They said, right, Tom is allowed to play the games but it’s light contact so put a blue bib on … I went back in Tooreen and trained for the full 60 minutes.

“I think the first ball was thrown up and I jumped for it and collided with Fionn McDonagh – and broke his jaw. And I was thinking, ‘What have I done? I’ve just taken out one of our best players.’

“But what was amazing was, I didn’t pull out of anything, and at the end of that training we were sitting in a huddle … and I was just on cloud nine. I couldn’t believe it. And everyone else – I just knew by the way they looked at me, with nearly disbelief.

“Andy Moran then stood up and he said, ‘Lads, can we just acknowledge what Tom has done here?’ And the team clapped. Getting that sense of respect from your team-mates, that’s what meant the world to me. And that’s what gave me goosebumps.”

January was a month like no other for a Mayo dressing-room caught between eras. Six Mayo veterans called time on their county obsession; Parsons was third in the queue.

For all manner of reasons “it was time” to go, he explains, citing age (he turned 33 in February), family life with wife Carol and their 18-month-old son Matthew, all those hours away from his Tallaght home, throw in the challenges of Covid, and then a desire to “finish on your own terms before people start saying, ‘Oh Tom, you’re finished.’”

The Charlestown native has no Celtic Cross but no regrets either. How could there be when your career almost reads like a metaphor for resilience?

Most people will cite that horrific knee injury in 2018 but, for Parsons, the bigger challenge had come much earlier. It could have gone either way, he acknowledges; when he was released from James Horan’s panel in April 2011, that might have been the end of it.

“That setback, to me at the time, seemed insurmountable,” he reveals. “I had played with Mayo since I was 19, I had represented Ireland, our club had won a county title (in 2009) … I honestly believed at that stage there was no way back for me, it’s over.”

He was only 23 but would end up missing three championships just as Mayo emerged from the nadir of 2010 (losing to Sligo and Longford) to become serial contenders.

A chronic groin injury combined with a poor run of form had left him on the scrapheap.

His story reads like a salutary lesson for every young county player pulled in multiple directions: he made his SFC debut in 2008, played International Rules that year, he had been Mayo U-21 captain, played Freshers and Sigerson in his first year at Sligo IT, was playing senior club and U-21 with Charlestown.

“I tallied up seven different teams, and for every manager at the time, every competition was the most important competition in the world. I think I had played 36 months in a row without a month’s break,” he says.

“My whole self-esteem revolved around being Tom Parsons the Gaelic footballer, not Tom Parsons the family man or the husband or the engineer. Then, when that was all taken away from you, there was a lot of hurt and frustration to say that, ‘Jesus, Mister GAA, you’ve just rode me here for four years’.

“That’s why all this work with fixtures is so important,” he adds, leaping back into the present, “that players and particularly younger players have that ‘down time’ which would protect them.”

As bad luck would have it, his graduation as a civil engineer dovetailed with the downturn. He stayed in college, taking a Master’s in energy. “So, in 2012, I had a year where I was playing Sigerson football with DIT but working in a bar at the weekend, reminiscing on, ‘I should be out there playing with Mayo.’”

Enter the Gaelic Players Association. Today Parsons is chairman of the GPA’s national executive committee; you get a clear sense that his commitment stems from that period.

“A lot of players don’t get a second chance,” he explains. “That’s why I’m passionate about the work that I do with the GPA, because in my darkest hours – not when I was a high-profile player – the GPA really did help me get back on my feet. I remember at the time, reaching out, they had sourced me a career coach and a life coach – and helped me secure an amazing position with Jacobs who are a Fortune 500 company. I had a life coach who helped me rebuild relationships and gave me that small bit of guidance to bounce back.

“If there’s one message I’d love to get out is that success won’t come on the pitch if you’re failing off the pitch. And that’s a lesson I learned early, because I focussed so much on my performance on the pitch and I let other things, in my early 20s, maybe fall asunder.

“And I include failing exams, not connecting with people, my relationships – they were all secondary. And what’s interesting is, my performance dropped as well.

“But when I came back in 2014, because I had more success in other aspects of life, (a) my self-worth and self-belief increased; I felt more free to play; I was happy in myself; I wasn’t defined by my performance on the football pitch.”

Back in 2012, his fledgling career as an engineer had taken him to Cardiff. There he engaged in other sports, athletics and boxing, and moved in with Carol, a Dublin native.

“Over 24 months I started seeing value in myself away from football. But equally I flew home 13 weekends in a row to play intermediate football with Charlestown … it was like a ten-hour trip to get home and people in Wales were thinking, ‘What are you doing?’ But I was really passionate (about my club) and then in 2014 I got a call to come back with Mayo and I was just a different player.”

And yet, when Horan dangled the carrot, it wasn’t a risk-free choice. Three years earlier, he had made a “verbal commitment” to his parents that he would return and play for Mayo.

But his tentative comeback in the spring of 2014 was disrupted by a punctured lung, reducing his league opportunities to impress. Jetting over and back from Wales was not a viable long-term option; he started making arrangements with Jacobs to move to their Dublin office.

All of this was happening before he had even nailed down his place on the championship panel. He told Carol a premature white lie that he had already made the squad; he can remember the pressure of a late 2014 league game that was “essentially a trial for me and I had to perform”.

Even if his first summer back was again injury-interrupted, Parsons was now a different man.

“I think people could see that grit, that energy,” he says. “That real want and drive and hunger to play. It was something maybe I didn’t have in 2011.”

As his county pushed Dublin to the brink in 2015 (two semi-finals), 2016 (two finals) and 2017 (another All-Ireland, and the high point of a coruscating rivalry), Mayo’s erstwhile forgotten soldier was now their main midfield man. Until that fateful May Sunday in 2018.

“It was just horrendous. I’ll never forget the pain,” he recalls of the moment his left knee contorted against Galway in Castlebar. So much so that when Carol gave birth to Matthew and referenced the severity of her labour pains, he made the fatal mistake of all new fathers and said: “I know the feeling, I’ve been there!”

If the photos of that split-second are enough to make you wince, Parsons’ matter-of-fact description of the damage is almost as chilling.

“The initial surgery was in Mayo General Hospital to reposition the leg. Then there was a worry that I needed to see a vascular specialist team, so they rushed me to Galway University Hospital to get a CT (scan) and check the vascular piece, that I wasn’t going to lose that function of the leg,” he says.

He remembers one medic doing his rounds and reading his chart. “You won’t be running again,” he intoned. “This is the equivalent of a car crash injury.”

Crucially, though, by 2018, Parsons had spent so much time working on his mindset that the injury “didn’t really rock me as much as it could have.”

That doctor’s blunt message was “just medical opinion.”

Ray Moran, his surgeon at the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry, delivered no such warnings that he would never play again – and Parsons never asked.

“There were two major surgeries after that,” he explains. “Reconstructing one side of my knee, which was reattaching the calf muscle called the popliteus, and taking a piece from my hamstring and reconstructing the lateral ligament. Then the second surgery was to take a piece of my quad to reconstruct my ACL, and then to get a cadaver’s Achilles in from the States to reconstruct my PCL.

“You only have four (ligaments) and three of mine were completely gone, and then the calf muscle was ripped away from the bone. On top of that you had grade two scars, tears and hamstrings and stuff, so there wasn’t much left.”

For seven months his leg was in a brace, leaving him unable to work in his old role. But he is a big believer that “setbacks give you opportunities” and his employers facilitated a move from hard engineering and project management into a “cultural and people role” in the same company.

For the past 12 months he has been working on an exciting project, a free mental health checking tool called One Million Lives (oml.world).

“The GPA and other sporting organisations are partnering with Jacobs on this initiative, and to date we have 10,000 mental health check-ins, which is amazing,” he enthuses.

“The reason I’m passionate to get it out there is so many of us, including sports people but even in society, regularly have physical checks with our GPs or medical professionals or we might get our bloods done, but so few of us have ever had a mental health check. It’s completely confidential and gives you fantastic feedback on where your mind is at.”

Meanwhile, 15 months on from the injury, Parsons the footballer made his competitive return – against the Dubs, who else, against another full-house backdrop.

Con O’Callaghan had already dragged that semi-final away from Mayo but, as Parsons relates, “James Horan doesn’t do sentimental, unfortunately!” and his goal while warming up was very much on getting Mayo to the final. But just before he came on, Brian Fenton scored Dublin’s third goal. “So at the end of that game I wasn’t on cloud nine; I was really disappointed.”

His swansong year, bedevilled by Covid and then a fractured foot shortly before Mayo’s swashbuckling league resumption against Galway in October, contained its share of frustrations.

He made it back on the pitch, as a semi-final sub against Tipperary, but stayed in his Hogan Stand seat as one last All-Ireland dream died against Dublin.

Regrets, surely?

“It was worth every bit of it,” he counters. “What percentage of the population gets to experience 80,000 people in Croke Park during the summer months? It’s just an experience that money can’t buy you.

“They’re just memories and emotions I’ll treasure ... you’re playing in those big games, you have this overwhelming feeling of being alive, you’re testing your body and your mind, you’re putting everything on the line for your team. What an incredible experience.

“I wouldn’t swap it. For me, I think of all the good days out and the journeys and the relationships that we’ve had with people all over the country.

“That’s the contract you sign when you get into sport; there’s no guarantees, there’s ups and downs, you can only control what’s in your control and make peace with the finished outcome. And for me, the finished outcome is without an All-Ireland medal but I’ve certainly made peace with that.”