Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has revealed that he was treated for bladder cancer for over two years before getting the all-clear from doctors.

'I have so much to be grateful for' - Tyrone manager Mickey Harte free of cancer after tough battle

Speaking in an interview with Kieran Shannon in the Irish Examiner, the treble All-Ireland-winner spoke about his battle with the illness, which he was diagnosed with in 2015.

Harte had to undergo three bouts of chemotherapy before the disease was eradicated, and also had to have a surgical procedure to remove cancerous cells. Despite all this, he missed just one National League game, a draw with Kerry in 2015.

Harte is now back healthy, after getting the all-clear from doctors last December.

"That was a tough year, that year," Harte said of 2015.

"Thanks be to god it was discovered in time and I got it removed. Then I got treatment, like chemotherapy, only it was directly into my bladder, it didn’t go through the whole body. But then it wasn’t working the first time around. And then it didn’t work the second time around. I remember being up in Belfast and them telling me there’s a 66% chance of it working the first or second time but after that it goes down to 18%.

"Thanks be to God though, that third time, it worked. So I didn’t have to get the whole bladder out and get a reconstruction done. If I had to get it done, I’d have been out for two or three months and it would have been the end of my football career, no doubt, so I have so much to be grateful for."

Harte leads Tyrone into battle with Dublin in Sunday's All-Ireland final as he looks to deliver a fourth title during his tenure.

Online Editors