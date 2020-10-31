| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I have huge respect for Mickey Harte, but make no mistake, he is under pressure in Ballybofey tomorrow

Tomás Ó Se

Expert View

Conor McKenna has given Tyrone fans a glimpse of a bright future for the county. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Conor McKenna has given Tyrone fans a glimpse of a bright future for the county. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor McKenna has given Tyrone fans a glimpse of a bright future for the county. Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Conor McKenna has given Tyrone fans a glimpse of a bright future for the county. Photo: Sportsfile

To get a sense of the steel in Mickey Harte, you only need to retrace what is commonly called "the fall-out" around Ballygawley.

To remember the community single-mindedness so pivotal in Harte and players from a necklace of other local families effectively sacrificing their football careers on a point of principle. Mickey was central to that dispute, one meaning players from his club, Glencull, were denied competitive action for close to a decade. It ended after nine years of isolation in '91, with the founding of Errigal Ciarán.

Two things have always struck me when I read about "the fall-out". One, Harte's unyielding courage in his convictions at what he considered administrative double-standards. Two, the unconditional support he got across that lonely decade from friends and neighbours.