To get a sense of the steel in Mickey Harte, you only need to retrace what is commonly called "the fall-out" around Ballygawley.

To remember the community single-mindedness so pivotal in Harte and players from a necklace of other local families effectively sacrificing their football careers on a point of principle. Mickey was central to that dispute, one meaning players from his club, Glencull, were denied competitive action for close to a decade. It ended after nine years of isolation in '91, with the founding of Errigal Ciarán.

Two things have always struck me when I read about "the fall-out". One, Harte's unyielding courage in his convictions at what he considered administrative double-standards. Two, the unconditional support he got across that lonely decade from friends and neighbours.

I've no doubt that that experience arms Mickey with a resilience today not many of us truly understand.

I've also no doubt that, because of what he has endured on a personal level, he is judged differently today to other managers. And with good reason.

It was one thing to endure the tragedies of Paul McGirr and Cormac McAnallen, but to then lose his daughter Michaela too, I'm honestly not sure any of us have even an inkling of what he's been through.

The only decent human instinct is to be respectful of that. To tread gently.

But does that mean it must then be considered offensive to wonder if, maybe, a different voice might be needed to move this crop of Tyrone football talent to a higher ledge? No, categorically not. It cannot mean that.

So make no mistake, Mickey is under pressure in Ballybofey tomorrow. He has to be. Eighteen years in the manager's chair, his body of work will never be surpassed in Tyrone. I have nothing but respect and admiration for the man, but the bell eventually tolls for everyone in sport. It did for gods of the GAA like Mick O'Dwyer, Heffo and Seán Boylan and it will do - eventually - for Brian Cody too. Time just catches you. The great rarity is to go out on top the way Alex Ferguson did with Manchester United, but I really do hope that the ending for Harte doesn't become sulphurous.

I see Tyrone at a crossroads today. Some of what they produced in Castlebar last weekend was utterly brilliant, yet Mayo hit them for 1-12 in the second half. And, if that's what pre-occupies Mickey this week, I honestly believe Tyrone are goosed. Because that stat requires calm analysis, not sweeping conclusion. This comes down, essentially, to an issue of trust for me. The trust a manager has in his players.

I believe that Tyrone could move the dial in this championship but only by daring to be different. And that's ultimately Mickey's call now. But lose in Ballybofey tomorrow the same way they've lost before, then a conversation surely has to be had in the county.

Conversely go there and win . . . then just watch their All-Ireland odds tighten. We saw glimpses from Tyrone in that first half against Mayo of huge attacking potential. Now I don't for a second imagine they'll set up that way tomorrow, but I sincerely hope they don't revert to what we saw in the league game two weeks back either.

Because, just thinking about this game has had me buzzing this week. Even without a crowd, I think Ballybofey is going to feel like an emotional tinder-box. No back-door, no safety-net, no second chances. This is championship do-or-die between two genuine heavyweights.

Let's all hope we can return to some kind of normality in 2021, but - for now - maybe we should just cherish the difference. You see, when I think of championship football, I think of precisely this. Of knockout football. And the more I see of Tyrone, the more it strikes me that they have a squad of incredible quality.

So much so that, having previously tipped Donegal to make it three-in-a-row in Ulster, I'm beginning to back-track a little. It seems to me that Conor McKenna has changed so much for Tyrone with his return from Australia. Maybe I'm over-stating it here, but I suspect he might even have changed their mindset. If I was to describe the Tyrone of recent times, I'd say they were an apprehensive team, a team fearful of slipping out of a prescriptive game-plan.

By that I mean I could see nothing off-the-cuff in how they did things. And with nothing off-the-cuff, they became too easy to read.

But McKenna has, it seems to me, a personality too big to be trapped in any one system. What he's done since returning from Essendon certainly defies convention. Like Tadhg Kennelly came back from Sydney to win an All-Ireland and All-Star with Kerry, but he had nothing like the instant impact McKenna has had.

And I wonder has that impact altered even Harte's view of the road ahead.

You know a lot of people reckoned Cathal McShane's injury was the end for Tyrone this year. But just look at the players they can still call upon now, men like McCann, McKernan, Liam Rafferty, Ronan McNamee, Peter Harte, Mattie Donnelly and, now, McKenna and Darragh Canavan. Unbelievable talent.

Can you honestly justify pinning that kind of talent into a tactical strait-jacket? Lift your head above the parapet, it's inevitable you'll take a few hits. But all the big teams are willing to do that: Dublin; Kerry; Donegal.

In recent years, I've always believed that the challenge of beating Tyrone could be distilled down into marking Harte and Donnelly. With McKenna, especially, and Canavan on the premises now, that challenge just got more complicated.

But I think Harte could take a leaf from Donegal's book too.

When Declan Bonner took charge, he recognised a need to loosen tactical strings. The Jimmy McGuinness model had been brilliant for its time, but it was impossible to sustain long-term. And I felt they became stale and ultra-defensive after he left.

Now Donegal play with more attacking freedom under Bonner than they would ever have done in the last few years.

And that freedom was pronounced two weeks ago when Donegal's counter-attacks were so much quicker than Tyrone's. They looked more organised, more fluid. Donegal's first instinct on a turnover is to attack at speed. Jamie Brennan's goal captured this is microcosm, Michael Murphy and Ryan McHugh inevitably front and centre of the transitioning. Now Tyrone have the players to do that too, but - it seems to me - not the instinct.

I remember McHugh being turned over down the right flank in the same game by a combination of Tiernan McCann and Michael McKernan, but it was three lateral handpasses later before the ball was pumped in. Why? For the simple reason there was nobody inside to receive it. When it did eventually go in, McKernan was the receiver. Yep, the same man who'd forced the turnover.

Think about that, about how pedestrian that whole process becomes when you have to wait for the target to get there. Your transitioning game simply has to be more explosive than that if you're hoping to corrupt the opposition's defensive structure.

On the evidence of that game then, you'd strongly fancy Donegal again this weekend. But something tells me that Harte's far too smart not to see that.

Watching their first half against Mayo last Sunday, the play of McKenna and Canavan was a joy to behold. The latter, naturally, looked to the manner born, hardly a surprise given his bloodlines. And Mayo, admittedly, went man-to-man, something Donegal categorically will not do tomorrow. So this becomes a kind of nuanced argument.

In other words, we're not talking black and white here. We're talking shades. I'm not naïve enough to suggest that Tyrone go for broke tomorrow, I'm simply saying they need to be more direct when an opportunity presents itself. Put it this way, if Donegal can hold Brennan and Owen Gallen or Paddy McBrearty close to goal, why can't Tyrone do likewise with Harte and Canavan?

Watching that first half from Castlebar last Sunday in RTÉ alongside Ciarán Whelan, Tyrone actually managed to get me on the edge of my seat. When I see them push up on an opposition like they did, it genuinely thrills me. But, for everyone, that high-press is a risk-and-reward strategy. Of course, you're going to get caught for the odd score, but it's still a strategy open to more possibilities than simply pinning 13 bodies behind the ball.

You look at Donegal with the likes of Niall O'Donnell and Peadar Mogan and Jamie Brennan and McHugh and, above all, the incomparable Murphy, they just have this capacity for sniper-fire that is genuinely difficult to subdue.

But do you honestly believe Tyrone couldn't match that capacity if the will was there to try?

The goalkeepers, Niall Morgan and Shaun Patton, will have big roles to play tomorrow. In the league game, Donegal went after Morgan and got four scores in six first-half minutes from pressing up on his kick-outs. Make no mistake, they'll try to do that again.

Artillery I sense Tyrone are wary of Patton's long deliveries, but that surely shouldn't stop them employing some kind of squeeze of their own.

They cannot be controlled by fear going tomorrow. If they are, the time will have come for them to find a different way.

Put it this way, if McShane was available too, hand on heart you'd struggle to find greater attacking riches anywhere else in the country. Even without him now, they retain the artillery to hurt any team.

But only Mickey has the licence to unleash that artillery.

You know, reading an interview with Andy Townsend in last week's Sunday Independent, for me one passage jumped off the page. He was talking about the end of the Jack Charlton era and that play-off against Holland at Anfield which became his final game as Ireland manager.

You can tell from the interview that Townsend loved Charlton. That much is unequivocal.

But he says: "Things move on over the years as I've witnessed as an analyst and, what seemed brilliant for a while, had to change. But Jack wasn't comfortable with change, he was concrete in his ways and we were exposed that night and comfortably beaten."

There are striking elements of the late Charlton years about Harte's Tyrone today, with one compelling difference. Jack's hands were tied by a squad that had pretty much grown old together. That's far from the case in Tyrone.

If Mickey is up for change, I believe he has the men to deliver it.