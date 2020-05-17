| 15.2°C Dublin

I have changed my mind on what should happen when GAA returns. It should be inter-county first

Pat Spillane

Pat Spillane is in favour of inter-county action returning before club. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

TODAY I am breaking a promise I made, that this column would be a coronavirus-free zone.

But, back in early March, when all this kicked off, I don’t think any of us realised the full magnitude of what we were facing.

We never thought a virus we had never heard about until mid-January would impact so dramatically on our lives.