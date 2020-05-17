I have changed my mind on what should happen when GAA returns. It should be inter-county first

TODAY I am breaking a promise I made, that this column would be a coronavirus-free zone.

But, back in early March, when all this kicked off, I don’t think any of us realised the full magnitude of what we were facing.

We never thought a virus we had never heard about until mid-January would impact so dramatically on our lives.

At this stage, I feel duty-bound to comment on the biggest story of this century so far.

Thankfully, my immediate family and I have remained safe and well during this difficult period. But, as somebody pointed out to me, I have been self-isolating since I retired from teaching nearly a decade ago.

I desperately miss sport – both going to games and watching them on television. But these difficult times have brought out the best in Irish people.

The old rural tradition of the meitheal (where groups of neighbours help each other) has been revived with everybody helping each other out.

Our much-maligned youth – the so-called ‘snowflake generation’ have been magnificent.

We have all worn the jersey and been resilient. And though it might be hard to locate right now, there will eventually be light at the end of the tunnel.

As a nation we got a lot of things right. We acted quickly – got the lockdown in early, closed the schools and cancelled the rugby match against Italy and the St Patrick’s Day Festival.

Our government and the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan have shown great leadership. They have been steady hands at the tiller.

We learned from other countries. We brought in a plan which had clarity and had a clear roadmap that could be adjusted, when required, and we have stuck to it.

Still, when the inevitable enquiry is held into how we handled the pandemic, I am not convinced we will emerge from it as well as we imagine.

Going ahead with the Cheltenham Festival was a disaster.

Granted, the decision was beyond the remit of the Irish government. But they should have insisted that anybody from Ireland who attended the festival go into self-isolation for 14 days.

While we cancelled the Ireland v Italy Six Nations match, we still allowed thousands of rugby fans from the then epicentre of the virus to visit Dublin that weekend.

Testing for the virus has been something of a shambles and contact tracing is not much better. And here I’m speaking from personal experience. Two members of my extended family were tested for the virus. The person who tested negative waited 18 days for the result.

The other tested positive – but guess what happened? They lost his contact details and ended up cold-calling anybody with the surname of Spillane in the Kerry telephone directory to trace him. Thankfully, they did find him.

The handling of the virus in both nursing homes and direct-provision centres has been an absolute shambles.

As an aside, the whole area of direct provision in Ireland has been the country’s biggest scandal in the 21st century. I hope I’m around when there is a proper public enquiry into what is going on.

Other disturbing issues in relation to Covid-19 include: the lack of personal protection equipment (PPE) for front-line staff; the shoddy PPE purchased in China; the deal to bring the private hospitals into the public system at a reported cost of over €115m a month; lack of transparency in how the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) make their decision – so far they haven’t published all of the minutes of their meetings – and no mandatory quarantine for visitors coming into Ireland.

And I could devote a full article on the fiasco surrounding the on/off Junior and Leaving Certificate exams.

Yet, let’s be realistic, too. We are very lucky.

Ireland has the youngest population of any European country and the lowest density, with Dublin being the country’s only major city.

I was never convinced a ‘one-size-fits-all’ policy was the best approach to dealing with the crisis in Ireland and I’m certain it’s not the way forward.

Even a cursory glance at the statistics underlines my argument. For example, Leitrim have had just 74 confirmed Covid-19 cases, which represents 0.3 per cent of the total.

Yet the county is subjected to the exact same restrictions as Dublin, the epicentre of the outbreak. And it’s not just Leitrim. Sligo (127 cases), Carlow (141), Waterford (143) and Wexford (202) are all under one per cent of the total national figure.

Another six counties – Clare, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford and Roscommon – have fewer than 1.5 per cent of all cases, while Galway, Monaghan and Offaly have equal to or less than two per cent.

I get the impression that the extended shutdown is being used to buy time, whereas what the country requires right now is greater flexibility.

Otherwise, there is a danger of the solution becoming worse than the disease.

Let’s not underestimate the impact the lockdown is having on the physical and mental health of people – not to mention the economy.

The government’s message needs to change.

For the first couple of months it was clear and concise. The ‘stay at home’ slogan struck precisely the right note, at the right time, at the height of the crisis.

Now the message needs to be more subtle as we take the first steps back to normality

The exit strategy, as published in the government’s so-called ‘living document’, is a bit woolly.

When it comes to making decisions, caution seems to be the by-word and I believe they’re being too cautious.

The harsh reality is the virus is not going anywhere. We are going to be living with it for a long time. There is no vaccine in sight.

So we are going to have to prepare for the new normal. And the big conundrum is getting the balance right between the risks posed by the virus and the necessity to return to some kind of normality.

The GAA is in exactly the same predicament as the government.

First off, we raise our hats to them: they have played a blinder during the crisis. The work done by clubs and individual members has been inspirational.

Of course, I’m not surprised. At the core of the GAA is a commitment to serve the local community.

Yet again, they have stepped up to the challenge. At national level, under the leadership of John Horan, they have displayed forbearance and patience by refusing to be rushed into making any decisions.

They have stuck to the mantra that they are not prepared to put players or supporters at risk, regardless of the financial cost.

Horan’s interview on The Sunday Game brought further clarity. He virtually ruled out the possibility of staging Championship games behind closed doors and accepted that the 2020 Allianz Leagues will almost certainly be abandoned

It was an impressive performance from the president, as he repeatedly returned to the key points he wanted to press home: so long as social distancing exists there will be no games and one Covid-19 related death, as a result of a policy decision taken by the Association, would be one death too many.

But his message left me in despair. He was so cautious he failed to offer any chink of light to the GAA community, who desperately need to be given some hope about the future.

I’m very surprised the GAA didn’t follow the NPHET guidelines, which would have allowed groups of four to train – provided they continued to observe social distancing – from tomorrow.

I don’t accept the GAA’s excuse that members would be over-burdened, supervising this very limited return to training.

So far GAA members have shown great responsibility in terms of self-policing the regulations.

The GAA Management Committee has overlooked just how important being involved in sport is to the physical and mental well-being of individuals.

Groups of four training together might present a problem for big urban clubs – but it certainly wouldn’t be an issue for the vast majority of rural clubs.

It smacks of a complete over-kill to keep all GAA pitches closed until the end of July in counties such as Leitrim, Sligo, Carlow, Waterford and Wexford, where the incidence of confirmed cases is so low.

Lots of players – particularly at county level – are training away from playing fields. It could be Pilates classes delivered via Zoom, strength-and-conditioning work or running while being monitored via GPS.

And it’s not just at adult level that training is continuing.

The father of a young lad on an U-17 county squad sent me the running schedule his son is expected to do on his own. I thought he was training for an ultra-marathon.

There is an inherent problem with the GAA strategy.

Taken to its logical conclusion, there will be no games played until a vaccine has not alone been developed, but approved, manufactured, distributed and administered worldwide.

Trust me, GAA players won’t be top of the priority list when it comes to getting the vaccine. So how long are the GAA prepared to wait?

Look at what’s happening in New Zealand. Granted this island nation wasn’t as badly affected as Ireland. I wonder why? Rugby teams resumed training last week, with competitions set to start on June 13.

There was a very interesting study published the other day in Denmark, pertaining to social distancing in amateur soccer.

It reported that during a game players are within 1.5 metres of each other for a total of 60 seconds per hour and in 60 per cent of those cases close contact lasted for less than one second.

I have changed my mind about one thing since the crisis hit.

Initially I agreed with the GAA that club competitions should resume ahead of inter-county ones.

Now I favour relaunching with the latter, though the size of the match-day panels and back-room staff would have to be cut.

Let’s face reality, there will be no vaccine for Covid-19 any time soon. In the new normal we are going to have to be prepared to take risks.

I believe once a robust contact-tracing system is in place the GAA could – with the aid of regular temperature testing – tentatively make plans for the resumption of inter-county activity.

At the very least the GAA needs to carry out a risk assessment of what this might entail.

Life as we used to know it might be over for good. But unless we give people some hope, despair will overpower us all.