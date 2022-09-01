| 15.4°C Dublin

I have become a changed person in recent weeks – I have learnt to ignore trolls and found the true meaning of life

Pat Spillane

Social media abuse during time on Sunday Game wore me down but my home club Templenoe is a tonic

Please forgive me if my musings come across as melancholic and personal today.

Since announcing my retirement as an analyst with the Sunday Game last month, I have been reflecting on several aspects of my life.

