I have a sneaking suspicion that Dublin are coming good at just the right time

Dublin have beaten Mayo six times in the championship since 2013. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

I’m not a bookie and I’m not a punter either, so maybe that explains how I can’t figure out why, two weeks ago, Dublin and Kerry swapped places in the All-Ireland football betting, with the Kingdom now favourites.

Sure, as I argued here in recent weeks, Dublin are slipping. Indeed, I’d say they are on the decline, but to disregard the six-times All-Ireland champions in that manner is a joke.

There’s no doubt they are a pale shadow of the Dubs of three years ago.

When Dublin played their high-tempo game in the early years of their six-in-a-row they were unstoppable and a joy to watch.

But now, this possession game and ‘going through the process’ is conservative and downright boring to watch. It’s almost as if they are playing with the handbrake slightly on.

On top of that the impact subs are no longer there and they must worry that only two goals have been scored in the championship this season against Wexford, Meath and Kildare.

Do I fancy them to win next Saturday night? On the positive side, I suspect Dublin have been planning to peak in August.

Did you ever for one minute believe Kildare were going to beat them last Sunday? Dublin certainly never panicked.

And, just when Dublin need them, lads such as John Small and Eoin Murchan are reporting in fit for action.

Yet this is a banana skin against Mayo. The Green and Red have the artillery to take down this Dublin team.

They have the speed and their running power from deep can hurt the Dubs. But which of three Mayo teams will turn up?

Will it be the Mayo team that was opened up at will by Galway in the first half of the Connacht Final?

Might it be the team that was level with Dublin with 20 minutes to go in last year’s All-Ireland final and clearly didn’t believe it could win the match?

Or will they be the team that blitzed Galway in the second half two weeks ago, outscoring them 2-8 to 0-3?

The key is Mayo’s mental resolve. Their last championship win over Dublin was in the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final.

Since then Dublin have beaten Mayo in the 2013 All-Ireland Final, the 2015 semi-final after a replay, the 2016 Final after a replay, the 2017 Final, the 2019 semi-final and again in last year’s decider.

That’s eight losses to the same team for many of these Mayo players.

Mayo have the pace, the power, the personnel strength to take down Dublin next Saturday evening.

However, they have to play the game on their terms, forcing Dublin to doubt themselves.

This is a great chance for them even without the injured Cillian O’Connor. But without O’Connor do they have scoring power?

I still have a sneaking suspicion Dublin are coming to the boil at the right time.

I can’t believe that, next Saturday night, marquee Dublin players such as Brian Fenton and Con O’Callaghan will be as quiet as they were last Sunday.

VERDICT: Dublin