Former Kerry manager Jack O'Connor has distanced himself from taking on the role for a third time as the county continue their search for Eamonn Fitzmaurice's replacement.

'I had two goes at it and that might be enough for me' - Jack O'Connor distances himself from Kerry vacancy

Fitzmaurice stepped down after Kerry were eliminated from the All-Ireland championship following a disappointing Super 8s campaign. O'Connor was immediately linked with a return to the post he has held on two separate occasions, winning two All-Ireland titles in a three-year spell between 2004 and 2006 and another title in 2009 in the first of four more seasons at the helm.

O'Connor subsequently led the Kerry minors to the first two of five consecutive All-Ireland crowns in 2014 and 2015, before taking over the Kerry U21 team and after the change in age grade, the U20 side.

While many expect O'Connor to be in the frame for the senior job, he poured some cold water on that prospect in an interview with Tim Moynihan on Terrace Talk on Radio Kerry last night.

"I had two goes at it now and I think that might be enough for me," said O'Connor.

"I'm enjoying what I'm doing with the U20s at the moment.

"Kerry senior manager, it's a very tough assignment in that it's a huge commitment. People don't realise it. You basically wouldn't want to be working and you'd want an awful lot of energy.

"The level of professionalism that's in the game now, it demands your full attention. That's not a job to be taken likely."

O'Connor was then asked how he would respond if Kerry county board chairman Tim Murphy requested a meeting about the vacant position, and O'Connor said that was a 'question for another day'.

Online Editors