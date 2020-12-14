'I had permission to play but was in quarantine' - Geelong's Mark O'Connor confirms he'd have been part of Kerry All-Ireland bid

The pain of Kerry's Munster Championship defeat to Cork last month has been exacerbated by confirmation that had they advanced, they would have had Mark O'Connor available to them for the remainder of the championship.

O'Connor confirmed to 'Terrace Talk' on Radio Kerry this evening that he had clearance to play for his native county from Geelong this winter.

The Dingle man could even have played against Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh but was in quarantine after returning home from Australia less than two weeks earlier.

The prospect of O'Connor being an option to Kerry in a Munster final against Tipperary and maybe beyond will compound their sense of loss that bit more.

"It was disappointing for Kerry. I was watching myself," he said. "I had permission to play but was in quarantine for the game. I would have been available had they got through. Unfortunately, that's the way sport works."

His AFL club Geelong reached the Grand Final in October at the end of October, losing to Richmond.

"Because of the Grand Final I stayed out in Australia for that bit longer. I had planned that, had we got through, I would have been available. Peter and I had been in contact for a few months, Geelong were very welcoming of it."

O'Connor was one of Kerry's brightest prospects, winning All-Ireland minor medals in 2014 and 2015 when he was captain and was viewed as a future anchor midfielder for the county before his departure.

O'Connor found himself in hot water with Geelong in 2018 when he played without clearance for Dingle in a Kerry quarter-final.

But he told 'Terrace Talk' that, on reflection, he "probably didn't do a great job explaining what playing for Dingle meant to me."

AFL clubs appear to be changing their approach to their contracted Irish players and their involvement back home during the off season.

Colin O'Riordan, five years with Sydney Swans, turned out in the Munster final and All-Ireland semi-final for Tipperary while Mark Keane, on the books with Collingwood, got the goal for Cork that sank Kerry in that Munster semi-final.

Online Editors