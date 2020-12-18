'I had fellas from Kerry telling me I was useless' - Tomás Ó Sé on his nightmare debut that ended at half time

Tomás O Sé was taken off at half time of his championship debut against Cork in 1998. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

He is one of the most decorated players in football history but Tomás Ó Sé's Kerry career didn't get off to a great start.

Ó Sé won five All-Ireland titles and five All-Stars during a glittering career with the Kingdom but the day he made his debut back in 1998 did not go well for the young defender.

Kerry were the reigning All-Ireland champions and welcomed rivals Cork to Killarney for a Munster semi-final clash, and although they won the game, Ó Sé was taken off at half time by the manager - his uncle Paidi Ó Sé.

Speaking to Will Slattery in an Independent.ie subscriber-only Q&A ahead of the All-Ireland football final, Ó Sé opened up on what he called one of the toughest moments of his career - and one that saw another family member brought into it by a member of the crowd!

"I was taken off at half time and judging by my underpants I'm surprised I lasted as long as I did!" he joked.

"It was shocking, a tough day. Throughout my career, I was never able to mark a small, fast fella. My game was attacking.

"I was playing corner back, Darragh was playing and Paidi was the manager. My grandmother's name was Beatrice and I was right behind Paidi as we came out for the second half and a fella roared from the stand, 'why don't you bring on Beatrice, Paidi, you have the rest of the family playing!', and the next thing, he turns around to me and says, 'now look what you are after doing to us!'"

Ó Sé remembers copping some abuse from Kerry supporters after the game, but he made sure to settle the score years later after enjoying one of the great careers in inter-county football.

"It was the toughest match - I wasn't right for a year after," Tomás added.

"I learned the hard way. We actually beat Cork that day, but I was a bit down after the game with how I played. I had fellas from Kerry coming up to me afterwards telling me I was useless. Telling me straight up. I've a long memory and I revisited a couple of those fellas years later and I gave them a bit of stick myself.

Online Editors