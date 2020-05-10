| 9.3°C Dublin

I had average skill and a weak left foot, but three things won me eight All-Ireland medals

Pat Spillane

Pat Spillane won eight All-Ireland medals during an illustrious career with Kerry. Picture credit; Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE Expand

SPORTSFILE

I WAS bowled over by the huge response I received to my article about how my dreams during the Covid-19 lockdown all focused on my own football career.

Today I’m delving into that part of my life again to reflect on what drove me on to have the wonderful career I had.

Let’s be honest, it wasn’t skill. At best, I was average in that department.