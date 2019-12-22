Jim Gavin has spoken about his fond memories as Dublin manager and the things he will miss after departing the role following his Sky Blues' historic All-Ireland five-in-a-row success.

Jim Gavin has spoken about his fond memories as Dublin manager and the things he will miss after departing the role following his Sky Blues' historic All-Ireland five-in-a-row success.

'I go away with some sadness that I won't have those days being on the sideline' - Jim Gavin's bittersweet Dublin exit

Gavin announced his decision to quit his Dublin post on November 30 after seven years in charge.

Speaking to DubsTV, Gavin, who helped Dublin to six All-Ireland SFC triumphs in total, looked back with fondness and the wrench of leaving behind a "phenomenal" backroom team.

"I've had a phenomenal time with the guys. It's been a great journey, great fun, great memories," he told DubsTV.

"I'm privileged above all to be a part of the Gaelic Athletic Association, the biggest sporting organisation on the island of Ireland and it's renowned globally for its amateur ethos.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin with selector Declan Darcy, left, and Jason Sherlock, right, forwards coach, after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

"I was so privileged to volunteer my time on behalf of Dublin GAA. We've had some great years, particularly a memorable years this year with the guys closing the deal in the second game against Kerry and that was great to be a part of that.

"I'm thankful for all the support that the players have given to me during my time and indeed, I've had a phenomenal backroom team be it with the Under-21s or seniors.

"The work they did in the shadows, the support that they gave me in particular how they facilitated the players," he added.

GAA Newsletter

Gavin also praised the team ethic that ensured the tough decisions were made by a collective rather than an individual.

"To my coaching team and management team, we always approached it in collaborative decision-making in everything we did," he said.

"And I'm grateful to Shane O'Hanlon and Paul Clarke and in particular to Jason Sherlock and Declan Darcy who were just phenomenal men, phenomenal coaches and taught me a lot.

"I'll always be grateful for that and we've got great friendships amongst the whole backroom and the management team.

"But, you know, I go away with some sadness that I won't have those days being on the sideline and hearing our great support.

"Any time I meet anybody, there's a great gratitude amongst the supporters for what the players do, but it really works both ways.

"And I know with the players it means a lot to them for the support we get from our fantastic fans and it meant a lot to me as well.

"Whether we're away travelling or whether we're in Parnell Park or Croke Park, our 16th player does come from the stands and it means a lot."

Online Editors