'I felt isolated and unwelcome' - Offaly forward Nigel Dunne opens up on why he left panel

Faithful forward Dunne opted to walk away for the foreseeable future last week, with Offaly GAA saying the door is always open for a return.

This morning Dunne outlined his reasons for departing.

"The manager was aware of personal issues going on in my life," he said on Twitter.

"The text I sent saying I was leaving the panel was a result of weeks of an uncomfortable environment for me personally.

"I felt isolated and unwelcome in the set up.

"I appreciate my reputation goes before me but this is a different scenario. Now that is that, it's best for all involved. Best of luck to the players and management for the remainder of this year."

Offaly boss John Maughan had no comment when contacted by Independent.ie this morning.

Dunne – Offaly Senior 'B' Footballer of the Year for the past two seasons – played a major part in securing Offaly's first win of their Division 3 league campaign with defeat of Carlow when kicking two crucial points at the death, having been introduced as a first-half substitute.

The 29-year-old, part of the Offaly squad since 2010, was also a substitute when kicking the levelling score against Longford in round two.

Dunne is widely recognised as one of the best forwards in the county and it is unclear whether a resolution between player and manager can be found to see him play a role again in 2019.

