I feel like shaking Premier League fans by the neck and asking, have you lost your bloody mind?

Joe Brolly

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

"When I looked out over the sea of jubilant Moneymore supporters, I wept, for there were no more worlds to conquer." - Steven Barker, Derry County Board chairman

Steven Barker, the fresh-faced Derry Board chairman, is about to embark on his 20th season as the Moneymore Henry Joy McCracken’s goalie. By 2014, he and his brother (the team’s full-back) had been No 1 and No 3 in the senior team for 14 years.

It was that year they reached the holy grail, winning the junior championship (The Joe Brolly Cup, named after my grandfather) for the one and only time. With the cup in his hands, flanked by his brother and father afterwards, tears ran down his face. There were no more worlds to conquer.