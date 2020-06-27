I feel like shaking Premier League fans by the neck and asking, have you lost your bloody mind?

"When I looked out over the sea of jubilant Moneymore supporters, I wept, for there were no more worlds to conquer." - Steven Barker, Derry County Board chairman

Steven Barker, the fresh-faced Derry Board chairman, is about to embark on his 20th season as the Moneymore Henry Joy McCracken’s goalie. By 2014, he and his brother (the team’s full-back) had been No 1 and No 3 in the senior team for 14 years.

It was that year they reached the holy grail, winning the junior championship (The Joe Brolly Cup, named after my grandfather) for the one and only time. With the cup in his hands, flanked by his brother and father afterwards, tears ran down his face. There were no more worlds to conquer.

I thought of Steven’s words on Thursday night when the news came through that Liverpool had become the English soccer champions. Yawn.

It was around 2004 when I stopped watching soccer and abandoned any pretence at fandom. What did it for me was the serialisation of Ashley Cole’s autobiography (how can they call them autobiographies when someone else writes them?), My Defence. That was the year when Cole was in negotiations with Arsenal about a new contract ("This club is in my blood, I am Arsenal till I die"). The club’s initial offer was £35,000 a week (£1.82m a year) which Cole and his agent rejected angrily. Cole takes up the heartbreaking story.

"Somewhere along the North Circular Road, one telephone call changed everything about how I viewed and felt about Arsenal. 'Ash, are you listening?' said a virtually hyperventilating Jonathan (Barnett, his agent). 'I’m here in the office and David Dein (Arsenal chairman) is saying he isn’t going to give you your £60k a week. They’ve agreed 55k and this is their best and final offer. Are you happy with that?'

"When I heard Jonathan repeat the figure of 55k I nearly swerved off the road. 'He is taking the piss Jonathan,' I yelled down the phone. I was so incensed. I was trembling with anger. I couldn’t believe what I had just heard. I suppose it all started to fall apart for me from then on."

Only £2.86m a year? It is only by the mercy of God Ashley didn’t swerve into the ditch and damage his Aston Martin. We must be thankful for small mercies. Anyway, that was the end of his lifelong love affair with Arsenal. There was nothing for it but for poor Ashley to hawk himself off to their neighbours Chelsea. Heartbreaking.

The story illustrates the fiction of connection between supporters and professional sports clubs, a one-way street of silly fandom. I hear these conversations and see the public tweets of people from here about soccer and I am amazed.

"People need to remember it was our first game back in three months. I know we are all disappointed but there are still 8 games to win so lets get behind the boys." Or wishing soccer players you don’t know happy birthday. "Happy birthday big man. What a legend. Have a great day pal. Reds forever." I feel like shaking them by the neck and saying, What the hell is wrong with you have you lost your bloody mind?

In the heyday of the great Liverpool team of the ’70s and ’80s, with Nottingham Forest winning European Cups and all the rest, football was a working man’s game, it had a working man’s culture, and football supporters could go to the game and genuinely feel — and be treated like — participants in it. The camaraderie. The pitch invasions. The managers like Shankly and Clough and Dalglish who were at one with the community.

But now, the participants in this sporting ‘Love Island’ are nothing more than brands. Beautifully manicured, tanned and coiffeured, straight from the pages of a Hello! magazine photo shoot, inhabiting a remote island where supporters are mere consumers and the fanatics are guilty of nothing less than superfandom, a psychological insecurity that causes them to idolise people who have zero interest in them or empathy with their lives.

Most of fandom is virtual. You put on your new Arsenal shirt, watch the game on telly, then tweet about it. "Gutted by that performance tonight. If we don’t buy a left-back in the transfer window so help me."

Spare me this nonsense. Players and managers of modern soccer clubs are not Man U to the core nor do they give a damn about you, so long as you are buying the stuff. The game is now, as the Argentine Agustin Pichot put it, "a very neat product where everyone should have a special haircut and brilliant boots and where the grass is so green. It is a really well-managed product. The problem is that the supporters care more than the players. The player finishes the game and doesn’t really care whether he wins or loses."

Gary Neville or David Beckham don’t love United in any real sense, no more than Cristiano Ronaldo loves Real Madrid. They just had a good employer-employee relationship for a number of years.

Soccer used to be finely woven into the fabric of English community life. But with the Premier League and the advance of elitism, it has become disconnected from those roots. Professor David Webber, lecturer in football studies at Southampton University, puts it this way: "Think of the way Sky overhypes games for example between Manchester United and Liverpool or City v United etc. Traditionally, these rivalries were based on geographic proximity.

"Now, the emphasis is too heavily skewed towards the spectacle and entertainment of the Premier League and not enough is being done to address the chronically low levels of participation that now exist in the English game. There is now a huge inequality within English football. While England’s big clubs have grown exponentially richer, investment in the grassroots game lags behind."

In an interview with The Independent, Burnley manager Sean Dyche said: "The game has all got a bit glossy, formatted, smooth. It’s a sport that used to be enjoyed for teamship, for people giving everything to the cause, for feeling part of something, for being part of a tribe of people who care about one situation. The game must be careful it doesn’t go so glossy and beautiful and manufactured that it loses that connection."

This is a place we do not want to go to in our games, and one we have been tinkering with over the last ten years, where county players have become increasingly disconnected from their roots and the old contract of club and county has rotted. Where the best players are cocooned away from their clubs and the county team manager tells the county board and the clubs how it is going to be. Where the key decisions are made by the GAA not on the basis of the common good but on the basis of promoting elitism and maximising revenue.

So, the drop-out rate in Gaelic games is a national disgrace. In almost every sport, if a player continues to play until he/she is 20, then he/she is highly likely to play on until he is in his 30s. Not in our games. The ESRI has found that in hurling and camogie, the drop-out rate is 60 per cent. In Gaelic football, it is almost 75 per cent.

Think about that. In an association supposedly based on participation and social cohesion, 75 per cent of our young women and men quit in their prime. As elitism takes hold, the resulting disconnect (as they have found with English soccer) means that we have been switching from participation to fandom.

Which is why the Derry County Board’s announcement last week is of such critical importance. Barker, the chairman, Kieran McKeever, the vice-chairman, and the new board have made a huge statement, putting club first, then county. So, in Derry, the clubs will have 11 weeks of action exclusively without any county commitments getting in the way.

Strikingly, the board did not consult with Rory Gallagher, the senior football manager. They simply informed him. Politely. There will be a round-robin championship at each level with all teams being guaranteed four games. So, four groups of four play off, with a home, away and neutral venue. As an extra spur, the gate for the home game will go to the home team. Then, a seeded group of 16 with the losers knocked out. Then an open draw for the quarter-finals onwards, with no second chance.

"To reunite the county," Barker told me, "we must stand up to the GPA, create a chain of command where the county manager understands his role, reconnect the clubs and county and ensure that we have the best possible people in leadership positions at every level. To do that, we must treat the clubs with respect.

"This is not club v county. It is restoring the balance and creating a united Derry. A Derry that will be healthy on and off the field. A Derry that will be winning Ulster Championships within three years." (At this point I cheered aloud, he laughed and it took him a minute to recover his train of thought.)

"It is true that a lot of the best players in the county haven’t been playing for the county. But it is also true that a lot of the best administrators haven’t been playing for the county either."

That problem is being solved. Steven is the workaholic IT Director of the Galgorm Hotel chain. The treasurer is Martin Devlin, director of a major enterprise hub. Ciarán McCrory is the PRO and IT consultant who is responsible for the We Are Derry campaign. All young fellows in their 30s and 40s.

The oldie is new vice-chair Kieran McKeever, who readers may be familiar with from putting manners on the best forwards of his generation, director of his own construction company, chairman of Dungiven where he is transforming the club by emphasising its role at the heart of the community and refreshing our sense of identity, multi-decorated All-Star and All-Ireland winner.

He told me last week: "We had gone to a bad place (Division 4 being a symptom of this) because of the disconnect between the county team and the clubs and the county board and the clubs. Everything hangs together. In a small county like ours, we need the clubs to flourish. We need the clubs to be passionate about the county teams. This can only happen if the clubs feel respected and cherished. If it isn’t a shared journey, then it won’t work.”

With these men involved, good high capacity people have flooded in to volunteer their services in key committees.

For the last five years, as attendances have dwindled away to nothing, and me and my late father sat in an empty Celtic Park at the games (what he called "our weekly punishment"), we had become an embarrassment. Suddenly, there is hope in the county. More than that, a sense of pride is being restored. A sense of a shared history and of a tribe of football people rediscovering its identity.

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t love Liverpool. He loves his job. In a few years he will be at Real Madrid, weeping there after they win the Champions League. He will never understand why Steven Barker wept after winning that junior championship in 2014. How could he?