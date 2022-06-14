‘I don’t think they have an idea what they’re talking about’ - Offaly hurling legend Brian Whelahan blasts GAA’s U-20 rule

OFFALY hurling legend Brian Whelahan is unable to get his head around why U-20 players cannot double up and play senior with the Millennium Man insisting that the GAA rule denying them from doing so is "absolute nonsense".

Whelahan, who famously played minor, senior and U-21 for Offaly during an extraordinary 1989 season, believes that GAA chiefs are "pushing an agenda" which the four-time All-Star believes is fundamentally wrong.

Limerick ace Cathal O'Neill was famously unable to play for the Treaty U-20s earlier this year, who subsequently lost the All-Ireland final narrowly to Kilkenny, after he lined out in championship for John Kiely's senior side and Whelahan is adamant that such a rule "shouldn't be in our game".

"I don't think they have an idea what they're talking about," Whelahan said of the GAA rule. “If they think a player is being protected by not allowing them play U-20 and playing senior then they are grossly mistaken.

"They're training anyway, you can be sure they are playing games so it's not as if they are being rested in any format.

"And for the GAA to bring in a rule that prohibits a player playing in their last year at any underage grade, because they are good enough to play senior is in my opinion very detrimental to the development of that player because it is his one opportunity.

"You can't roll back the year. When you're underage you're gearing towards minor, when you're finished that you're gearing towards U-20, in my time it was U-21, that was your huge priority because you only had a number of years to play that.

"For the GAA to make a rule that you can't play because you're playing senior, that's not right and it shouldn't be in our game."

Citing Kerry football superstar David Clifford as an example after he was forced to forego his U-20 career to be parachuted straight into the senior ranks, Whelahan insists that losing such marquee players from an U-20 team "has a huge knock-on effect".

"Not all of those players on an U-20 team go on to play senior and it prohibits them from getting that U-20 medal, that could be the height of their inter-county career. It's wrong, it's wrong," he stressed.

