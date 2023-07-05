‘I don’t see any turning back’ – Meath boss Colm O’Rourke thinks the traditional kicking game is gone for good

Meath boss believes short passing now dominant despite success of Dublin and Kerry

Colm O’Rourke doesn’t see a way back to a more traditional style of Gaelic football but insists there’s still a place for long kicking in Gaelic football – but only when the time is right.

Speaking in the wake of a largely disappointing weekend of All-Ireland quarter-final action at Croke Park, O’Rourke pointed to the tendency of two of the best teams in the country – Dublin and Kerry - to kick long.

“No, I don’t see any turning back,” he replied when asked if the game would return to its roots. “Like the two most successful counties, Kerry and Dublin, I’d always find it enjoyable to go and watch their style of play. The winners generally dictate the style and the Dublin style for six years when they were winning All Irelands was something I admired. They didn’t mind kicking it.

“Look at the first goal they got against Mayo - a long high ball in, (Colm) Basquel catches it, turns his man bangs it into the net. Kerry were doing plenty of kicking of the ball last week, too, so I was quite surprised by likes of Armagh, who were using that tactic quite a lot in previous games . . .

“I was in Clones one day, the throw-in was caught and, bang, into the net. I think Rory Grugan caught it and put it in the net. Like, why would Armagh go away from that when it was paying dividends? They got three goals against Down in the Ulster semi final kicking the ball in high. So teams who have been kicking the ball a good bit – I know you can't just kick it in all the time – it still has been profitable for quite a few counties.”

The Meath boss, busy preparing his side for Saturday week’s Tailteann Cup final, expects to have a clean bill of health for the clash with Down. Ronan Jones is available again after starting on the bench against Antrim, but the likes of Shane Walsh, Shane McEntee and Thomas O’Reilly will miss out.

Members of his backroom team – Paul Garrigan and Eugene Eivers – have been double jobbing for the county as they also work with the ladies' team in the wake of their mid-season change of management. But O’Rourke insists it hasn’t been an option.

“It’s not a problem. When it came up, he did say to me that the ladies' team were in a spot of trouble and did I mind if he gave them a dig out, and Eugene (Ivers) the same.

“They both said that it’s not going to interfere with the men’s team that that’s their first priority.

“I said, ‘That’s fine’. It’s only for a few weeks with them as well. I didn’t have a problem with it.”