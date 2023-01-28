| 4.3°C Dublin

I don't know what Glen are trying to achieve - I would be embarrassed to play that final again

Philly McMahon

Lose-lose situation for clubs after All-Ireland farce with Croke Park failing to sort issue in time as spate of inter-county retirements leaves chasm

Kilmacud Crokes' Dara Mullin (14) looks on during the closing seconds of the All-Ireland Club SFC final against Watty Graham's Glen of Derry at Croke Park last Sunday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Kilmacud Crokes' Dara Mullin (14) looks on during the closing seconds of the All-Ireland Club SFC final against Watty Graham's Glen of Derry at Croke Park last Sunday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It must have seemed like the gates of hell had swung open at the Canal End for the last few minutes of our All-Ireland semi-final with Mayo in 2021.

All the conditions for bedlam were there: high stakes, pressure moment, competitive animals, familiarity, contempt.

