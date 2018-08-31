Two heroes of Dublin's 1995 All-Ireland-winning team - Charlie Redmond and Keith Barr - have clashed over Diarmuid Connolly's absence from this year's squad, with Redmond saying he "cannot understand" his decision to opt out.

'I don’t know how anybody can offer up that' - Dubs legend Redmond 'can't understand' Connolly absence

Connolly last featured for the Dubs in February's victory over Mayo in the league but the St Vincent's marksman subsequently left the squad, spending the summer in America where he was central to helping Donegal Boston to the Boston Championship last Sunday night.

But for Redmond, whose goal helped Dublin to a one-point victory over Tyrone in the 1995 final, the sight of his native county's key forward lining out for another team rankles.

"Diarmuid Connolly is, to me, the greatest forward Dublin ever produced and to see him in a Donegal jersey is hard to take," said Redmond.

Redmond added: "I cannot understand how someone going for four in a row could offer up that chance. It’s beyond me.

"He obviously has his own reasons but if we win on Sunday it’ll only be the fourth time in history that four in a row has been done. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance and I don’t know how anybody can offer up that."

Keith Barr, meanwhile, a team-mate of Redmond in 1995, leapt to Connolly’s defence and asked the public to respect his decision to step away.

"He’s a human being," said Barr. "I would plead with everybody to back off Connolly, leave him alone. What has gone on over the last 12 months has been a bit ridiculous.

"He has been one of the best footballers I’ve ever seen wearing a Dublin jersey.

"I want Diarmuid to fulfil the rest of his life and to enjoy it, to not to be hounded by himself, by social media. I genuinely hope he’s enjoying himself in America. I wouldn’t be surprised if he stays there."

Connolly hit 12 of his side’s 17 points in the Boston final last weekend but has only once featured for Dublin in the championship since his 12-week suspension for pushing a linesman last summer, coming on as a sub in last year’s All-Ireland final win.

While Barr, like Redmond, hopes Connolly will rejoin Jim Gavin’s squad next year, he believes the level of scrutiny will make it an unappealing option.

"Back in the ’90s you could go out and have a pint, come out of the pub, get a f***ing kebab on the way home or chase a bit of skirt and you were allowed to grow up, you were allowed to make mistakes," he said.

Online Editors