'I don't concern myself with it' - Dessie Farrell deflects questions on Dublin's dominance

The debate may have been kicking off around him once more as to the impact of Dublin's dominance and the long shadow it continues to cast over inter-county Gaelic football and its immediate future but for Dublin manager Dessie Farrell, less than a year into the role, it wasn't one he was keen to engage in.

His team may be averaging 17-point wins in this year's championship but to weigh in at this stage of the championship would be a "distraction" he doesn't need, he said, after they eased their way to another All-Ireland final.

"I don't concern myself with it," he said.

"As a manager of a team, engaging in that type of thing is only a distraction. What I can say when you have got to All-Ireland final stages as this Dublin team have done over the last number of years, there has only been a bounce of a ball in it. It would be very presumptuous to think anything other than it is going to be the same in two weeks' time, whoever we play."

Farrell's opposite number Mickey Graham had initially called for the game to be played at a different venue - they got the Hill 16 end dressing-room instead because, on alphabetical order, 'An Cabhan' is ahead of 'Ath Cliath' - but he too resigned himself afterwards to the belief that it's up to the rest to 'catch up,' rather than address it with any fundamental structural change.

"They’ve set the standards. They’ve raised the bar and it’s up to every other county in Ireland to get up to that standard. We can make complaints about funding and facilities but it’s up to everybody else to raise their own standards," said Graham.

"It’s a once in a generation team there. Like everything else, they’ll come and move on. The rest of us just have to wait until that time comes and try and pick up the scraps after, let’s be honest. When it’s going to come, I don’t know. But it will. In every sport, there is a team that comes around every so often and will dominate like they have dominated but, sooner or later, somebody is going to break that cycle.

"We’ve seen first hand what they produced tonight, we’ll look back and say, ‘how do we get there?’ And we go about trying to improve our game and try and put the process in place to try and help us to close that gap, not just on them but maybe a couple of other bigger teams in the country."

Graham said they were "annoyed" with themselves at half-time because of mistakes they had made to gift Dublin opportunities.

"We had five unforced errors and they went and got five points and we looked at it at half-time and that was disappointing from our end of things because we needed to make sure that every time we attacked we needed to nail it and when you don’t, you’re not going to get a second bite of the cherry."

Still, Graham saw a future and something to build on, despite the gap they experienced first hand here.

"We’ll look at the Ulster final. If we had got into that headspace, that position again, we might have been able to do better. But we’ve seen first hand what the best team that I believe of all time are capable of. That’s the challenge set for us now, to try and get up to those levels."

Farrell said Dublin had paid Cavan the respect they deserved.

"The more we looked at them, the more frightened I became because we could see things in their play, they are quite sophisticated in terms of their tactical stuff and rotation of players. They were always going to pose us different types of questions than we have had to date."

