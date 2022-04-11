| 9.7°C Dublin

I don't agree with Joe Brolly on who the best footballer in the country is right now

Pat Spillane

Pat Spillane rates David Clifford as the best footballer in Ireland. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Pat Spillane rates David Clifford as the best footballer in Ireland. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

SOCCER fanatics have become accustomed to a weekend diet on Sky Sports of Premier League action.

We have Super Saturday and Super Sunday and occasionally Super Monday.

