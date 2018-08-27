'I didn't have the desired level of support' - Stephen Rochford steps down as Mayo football manager

Following 12 hours of speculation, he confirmed in a lengthy statement that he was stepping down.

Following Mayo's early exit from this year's championship, the Crossmolina native had indicated that he would be staying on.

However, three members of his management team - Kerry native Donie Buckley, former Armagh and Crossmaglen All-Ireland medallist Tony McEntee and Mayo native Peter Burke - did step down.

Over the weekend it emerged that Rochford had planned to bring in former Mayo player Peter Ford, who had previously managed Galway and Sligo, and Shane Conway into his new management team. Ford and Crowley are currently joint managers of Mayo club side Breaffy.

It is understand that at a meeting of the Mayo County Board's Executive committee members declined the endorse Rochford's new management team which left the manager in an untenable position.

From late last night there was speculation that Rochford would resign and confirmation came just after 6pm on Monday when he issued a lengthy statement which read:

"After a meeting of the Mayo GAA Board's Executive Committee last night, held to discuss the management team I had assembled to manage Mayo senior men's team in 2019, the board issued a statement saying they wished to meet the management team and me about our structure and plans.

"It was apparent from what transpired at that meeting that the desired level of support for me as manager was not forthcoming from the Executive Committee. This disappoints me greatly.

"Accordingly, I see no value in meeting with the officers of the board and I am resigning my position as Mayo manager. I thank all those who supported me during the past three years, two of which saw Mayo come so close to winning the All-Ireland title.

"Like all Mayo people, I enjoyed the good days when the team won and suffered the disappointments when the results didn't go our way. It was a great privilege to manage the Mayo team.

"The 2018 season was a disappointing one for all involved, and for our supporters. However, I had every confidence that our new backroom team had the capacity to build on the progress of previous years and drive the team on in 2019.

"In particular, I thank the players, backroom team, spouses and partners, family members, our team sponsors Intersport Elverys, the county board, the clubs and the Mayo supporters worldwide who turned out in huge numbers to support us during the three years and who lent financial backing to the team.

"A special word of thanks to my wife, Laura, and our children, and both our families, for their support and forbearance at all times.

"I wish all who will wear the Mayo jersey in 2019 and beyond every success and I look forward to supporting the footballing fortunes of the county."

Rochford was appointed to the position in late 2015 following a player revolt which led to the departure of joint managers Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly. Even though Mayo failed to win a significant trophy during his term they came within a whisker of securing an All-Ireland title in 2016 and 2017.

In 2016 they were beaten by Dublin in a replay and Rochford's decision to drop first-choice goalkeeper David Clarke for the replay caused huge controversy and backfired badly when his replacement Rob Hennelly conceded a penalty and was sent off.

But his tactic of giving Aidan O'Shea a man-marking role on Kerry's Kieran Donaghy in last year's All-Ireland semi-final worked much better with Mayo winning the replay at the second attempt.

Apart from James Horan who sparked the revival in Mayo's fortunes at the start of the decade, there is no other obvious candidates to replace Rochford.

Even though former Donegal boss Jim McGuinness had been linked to the post in the past it is understand that he sees his future in professional soccer as a coach or manager.

Mayo Chairman Mike Connolly said: "We sincerely thank Stephen Rochford for all the hard work and commitment he has given to Mayo GAA since he was appointed in 2015. Stephen has given an enormous amount of service to Mayo and has given us as supporters many great days on the pitch.

"Since he become senior team manager he has been involved in three great years for Mayo GAA. He has brought Mayo to two All Ireland finals, losing both by the narrowest of margins. We wish him and his family all the best for the future and thank him for all he has done for Mayo GAA."

