‘I deserved to be cut from the squad’ – Meath’s rising star Seán Coffey

A phone call late last year put Seán Coffey on the brink of his life-long dream. Meath were under new management and looking for emerging talent. A former county minor and U-20 player, Coffey was about to be given his shot.

But he learned quickly that inter-county football is ruthless. And almost as quick as his shot came, it was gone. Coffey was axed in a pre-Christmas cull. He was retained on a development panel but realising his dream of playing for Meath in 2023 was a long way off.

But by his own admission he wasn’t ready. His legs were heavy, his mind elsewhere. At that stage, a championship debut and a run in the team must have felt a long way off. But on reflection it was exactly what he needed.

“It was back in October and November, they were doing pre-season testing and training and I was in the squad for a while,” Coffey said. “And the squad was cut and I didn’t make it.

​“Obviously the lads had their reasons and I think they were dead right. I don’t think I deserved to be on the panel at all. But they said the door was never closed and that I was part of the development squad. And eventually, I was going well with my club, I was getting fitter. And I got the call to come in and I have been grateful since then. It was nice to get the call.”

The development squad played challenge games of their own which were watched by manager Colm O’Rourke and his backroom team. It gave him an idea of the level he needed to get to as well as the desire to get there. Having fallen out of favour once, he was determined not to let it happen again.

“I probably wasn’t performing at my best. We were after going through a long club season and I was probably drained. I was in college as well and wasn’t at my fittest. I had to work on my ball skills as well as my running ability, and I think I have improved. I was going well with the development squad and the club, and had been in contact with the managers and stuff and eventually they called me in.”

His stock has soared since. Coffey made his SFC debut against Offaly and has been ever-present, the novice in a half-back line that contains Meath’s two most experienced players in Donal Keogan and Pádraic Harnan. But living close to the Offaly border, defeat to the Faithful was hard to take.

“I would have went to school with a good few of them and would have known a few lads from Rhode and Edenderry and I would have heard a lot about them. It was disappointing to lose to them, there would be that bit of a rivalry there and a bit of slagging and sneering going on. Offaly was a hard one to take, it was a bit of a setback. But again we bounced back well with the Tailteann Cup and it is really helping us.

“But yeah Offaly are the neighbours that you never want to lose to them. It wasn’t the best way to start off the inter-county career but we’ve bounced back since and I think we are in a good space at the moment.”

And if he has come a circuitous route to the Meath team, then perhaps his journey mirrors that of the team as a whole. The Royals were disappointing when losing in Leinster but have built steadily since with 13 new players tasting championship action for the first time.

“Training is going really well. It’s enjoyable and that’s the main thing. All the lads are growing in confidence, the management team they are showing confidence in us, making the right subs. We trust in them to do what’s right on the day and pick the right panel for each game. But definitely it is trending up confidence-wise. From that Offaly game it is all upwards since then, mainly positive. Yes you have to look back on games and see what you did wrong, but we look at clips of what we do well, that’s something we bring into each training.”

Meath beat Down when they met in the group stages of the Tailteann Cup in Parnell Park, but the Mourne men ran riot in the more open spaces of Croke Park, running eight goals past Laois in their semi-final.

“We watched most of that game, Down played really good stuff, the eight goals they scored were all good goals. And compared to the game we played against them in Parnell Park – that game was a lot tighter and maybe the tighter pitch made a difference.

“In Croke Park it might be a more open game than it was the last day but we’re expecting a really tough encounter. You wouldn’t expect anything less with Down.”