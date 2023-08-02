‘I couldn’t keep watching on in good conscience’ – Seán O’Shea’s winner gave Paul Mannion nudge needed to return

Paul Mannion’s ‘good conscience’ got the better of him and he made the decision to return. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Paul Mannion admits that ‘good conscience’ got the better of him, a feeling of guilt kept prodding him in the back.

He was sure that when he signed off as an inter-county footballer not long after Dublin’s 2020 All-Ireland win, he had done so for the last time. Had Dublin kept winning, there’s not a chance he would have performed the U-turn he did last summer.

But while watching from a house in Boston, where he had been stationed for a few months, as Seán O’Shea’s free sailed inside the Hill 16 posts at the end of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, and understanding the pain that his former colleagues experienced after the loss to Kerry, he felt a shift in his perspective.

He’s good friends with Jack McCaffrey, and as it happened, his pal was feeling much the same. “We had a chat about it. It turned out we were both feeling quite similar and, yeah, we just said it was probably a good time to give it one more go,” recalled Mannion.

“If things went differently in the last couple of years and they’d have been winning, I don’t think I’d be here,” the 30-year-old admitted. “I was happy enough to have had my time. The main thing for me was that Dublin were in a good place. When I stepped away, we were, but it was just difficult to watch on, really, over the last couple of years.

“In Boston, I met a couple of lads who’d been asking me to come back and I still wasn’t in the headspace or the right frame of mind. Then seeing them lose to Kerry was tough. The year before, I was down in Killarney watching that Mayo game in a pub, and there were Mayo fans everywhere. That was hectic.

“After a couple of tough defeats like that, I decided I couldn’t keep watching on in good conscience, so I said I’d come back and try and help in any way I can, big or small.

“I wanted them to win as much as (when I was) a fan and wanted to see the team do well, to maybe feel better in myself in some ways. Or feel less guilty in some kind of weird way.

“Someone was asking me on Sunday, ‘Are these the days you came back for?’ And I was like, ‘Honestly, no’. I’m so lucky to have had so many great days, and it wasn’t that I wanted more of that feeling. It was very much the ‘I owe it to these lads’ factor. Jamesie, Fitzy, Clucko – those lads have picked up nine (medals) now. And Fenton, Ciarán, John Small, these lads have been around for so long and have committed so much. I felt I had to go back and just try.”

Mannion had played in the 2020 championship, his role reduced to impact substitute. Even then, the first Covid championship was beginning to dim his enthusiasm for the game.

Eoin Murchan put on a show at the Mansion House yesterday!

“The Covid year wasn’t the most enjoyable, then it ended in late December and I was straight back into pre-season. At that point, I was like, ‘I’m not ready for this’. You have to want to be there. It’s just such a commitment. There’s no better way of putting it,” he added.

“The time and effort you need to put into it to be at your best and to be doing right by the other lads on the team. If you are (only) half in it, you are not doing anyone any good, really. And physically, I wasn’t ready to just jump in in the middle of the championship at any point over the last couple of years. Definitely, mentally, I couldn’t bring myself to do it. I just needed a break from it, I guess.”

When he did return for his club, Kilmacud Crokes, he picked up a serious ankle injury that kept him out until close to the All-Ireland final against Glen last January.

Having undergone knee surgery the previous January, his fitness was being compromised, he felt. “It was probably tougher than I’d anticipated, definitely on the fitness front. The injuries took a toll. I was way off the pace, fitness-wise, for a lot of the earlier (games) this year, in particular. It just took a lot of time to get that back up,” he confided.

'There's only one Mick Fitzsimons!' – Dubs bring city into song during All Ireland celebrations

“The lads had done a serious pre-season and I had the ankle injury. Then we went on the run with Crokes that took us to the end of January.

“So it took a long, long time to get the fitness back up to where the rest of the team was. The way we play the game now, (it) demands so much of you. It was taxing and it was difficult at times.”

But he got there and his five-point return (four from play) in Sunday’s final against Kerry justified all the effort.

He’s looking forward to helping Crokes defend their club titles and if the ‘band’ stick around for another encore, he feels it would be hard to say no.

“I’m really looking forward to it (the club championship) because it has been great with Crokes the last couple of years. For the older lads like Clucko and Jamesie, I don’t know if they are like, ‘Yeah, I’m sticking around’. But it would be hard to say no to them again.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​