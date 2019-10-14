'I clipped him with my stud but my eyes were on the ball' - Martin O'Connell reveals all in new 'Royal Blood' book

Of course, for me, that game is remembered for a couple of clashes with Tyrone players. At least it certainly is in Tyrone, where they called me every name under the sun! We were really fired up, because of a challenge game between us in Navan a few months earlier which stayed in my mind. Name-calling and different things like that... and we didn't do anything about it.

Now, I don't mean for one second that we were going into Croke Park to take the heads off lads, but we were really up for it. We had also been told that they had gone up to Dublin the week before that game to record a song for the All-Ireland final. Whether that was true or not, I don't know, but we believed it!

The first incident was between myself and Ciarán McBride. He went down on a ball under the Cusack Stand, and I kind of fell over him, and my knee clipped him on the head.

He went off the field with blood running out of him. When he came back on, you'd think he'd come back from a battlefield. He had a big bandage wrapped around his head for what was only a little nick.

About five or 10 minutes later, a ball came down the line in front of the Cusack Stand, and myself and Brian Dooher went for it. Looking back on it, it was a ball I should nearly have let Dooher get. Instead, I went over the top of him and he spun me.

He was a yard or so in front. I knocked the ball out of his hand and, as I did, he fell over in front of me. The ball was hopping and, as I was going over him to try to win it back, I caught him on the head with my boot. I certainly didn't stamp on him. A stamp is looking down on a fella and putting real force into it. I clipped him with my stud but my eyes were on the ball.

There certainly was no stamping motion involved, and I would defy anyone to say otherwise. I was in two minds that day whether to wear moulded or studs, and in the end I wore studs. If I'd have worn moulded, I probably wouldn't have cut him at all. It was definitely accidental.

Like McBride, Dooher went off with blood everywhere. Like McBride, Dooher came back out with a big bandage. Only for the bandages, people wouldn't have noticed anything at all. It certainly wasn't my form to intentionally injure someone, it was just one of those things unfortunately. Play went on and there was nothing said or done by the referee after either incident.

IF THERE'S EVER a game I look back on, or if there was a game to show young lads, that semi-final would be it. I think it was the best game we ever played in Croke Park, even better than any of the games in 1987 and '88. It was unreal, (Graham) Geraghty had the freedom of the park, scoring 1-4. They just couldn't live with him. We beat them very comfortably in the end.

In any sport, it's always hard to explain why you perform so well on certain days and not so well on others, but on that occasion I really think those challenge matches (earlier in the season) were a big motivation.

We started very slowly but we gradually got into it. When we got on top of Tyrone, we could see that they weren't going as hard for the ball as they were in the first 10 minutes. Then Peter Canavan was injured, which was a big blow for them. He stayed on the whole game, but he was limping.

When the game was over, I was enjoying the victory and didn't give a moment's thought to the incidents with McBride and Dooher. Little did I know how bad it was going to get. That evening, 'The Sunday Game' was inundated with calls, and letters started flooding into the newspapers. There was a big discussion about it on 'Liveline' on the Monday.

'Liveline'! I couldn't believe it. I got a call from a producer on the show asking would I go on and talk about it. I was out working in the van so I was busy. I hadn't the time to talk, and I had no intention of talking and fuelling the whole thing. So I was driving around and Colm O'Rourke was on, and Ciarán McBride was on, too, I think. I was hearing bits and pieces of this because I was in and out of the van, so I didn't hear it all.

Colm, of course, was standing up for me, McBride reckoned it was the toughest game he ever played in. I didn't think it was that tough. Those two incidents probably looked bad, but they weren't really. I stamped on nobody, that wasn't my form. John McDermott also got a bit of criticism over the tackle on Canavan which injured him, but Tyrone weren't angels, we weren't angels, that's just the way it was.

I thought that would be the end of it and the whole thing would blow over after the Monday, but things got much worse. With all the calls and letters, the GAA came under pressure to review the incidents, and there was talk that I was going to miss the All-Ireland final. I came home to my wife Samantha one evening and said to her, 'I could be in a bit of bother here... I mightn't get to play in the final.' Everyone was panicking, because nobody knew what was going to happen. I went over to my mother and father, and they were in bits over it, and this went on for the best part of two weeks. The game was played on August 18, and the GAC decision wasn't made public until 10 days later.

So, in the meantime, I was left wondering was I going to be suspended? It was a horrible time. At my age, I knew it was probably going to be my last All-Ireland, so to miss out on it for something like that would have been devastating.

What I really remember at that time was Seán (Boylan). He was just brilliant during those 10 days or so. We just carried on as if nothing had happened.

One of the papers had a frame-by-frame set of pictures, which showed where I took off from, where Dooher's head was, where my eyes were... I can still see it. So I think the GAC's decision was based around the fact that I had my eyes on the ball.

I got it into my head that it was going to be okay, and that's what got me through. I finally got a phone call saying that I had been cleared to play. But it took the guts of two weeks, and it felt like a lot longer than that.

I MET DOOHER once since then, at a function in Oldcastle later that year. We were All-Ireland champions by then and all of us were down at this event. Dooher was about 20 yards away, and he had a bit of a cut on his cheek.

(Colm) Coyle being Coyle, he said to me, 'I thought you walked on that fella's head? Are you not going to go over to say something to him?'

I was looking over at him and he was looking over at me, so I said... Feck this, I'll make the first move. I'll go over to him. I shook hands with him and I said, 'I thought I got you on the head, not on the cheek!'

'Oh, I cut myself shaving!' he replied.

We had a laugh and a joke about it, which I was glad about. You never want to fall out with lads, whether you played with them or against them.

In the winter of 1996, we played Tyrone in Omagh in the league. I got dog's abuse from their supporters. Seán had asked me beforehand if I'd prefer to be left at home, but I said no way. I didn't want people thinking I was afraid to go up.

I was called every name under the sun. At that time in Omagh, the dressing-rooms were a bit away from the pitch. We had to tog out, then run out through the crowd and down a tunnel onto the field.

Tyrone gave us a guard of honour as we came out at the start of the game. We were well beaten in the end, but coming off at half-time I was met with all sorts of abuse as I made my way through the crowd back to the dressing-room.

In fairness to Dooher and Adrian Cush, they came in either side of me coming off the field. I'd have to applaud them for that. They told me to pay no attention to anything that was being said. On the way back out I got the same treatment from the Tyrone fans, and every time I got near the ball there'd be a big cheer or a big boo or something.

There was one ball I went for, and I knew that if I went down on it that I'd be absolutely killed, so I just pulled on it and it hit the barbed wire on the fence. It might have looked like I chickened out, but if I had gone down on the ball I'd have been buried!

I have to say that there was nothing from any of the Tyrone players - no hitting and no verbals. The verbals came from the crowd only, but that happens. If the roles had been reversed, the Meath fans would no doubt have given the same abuse to a Tyrone player. There's always a few.

It was the first time it had ever happened to me, so it was intimidating and was definitely the worst thing I had ever experienced. I had my brother and a few lads from the club with me, because I sensed that something was going to happen. I remember ringing him before the game.

'Make sure you're all together,' I told him, '... and when I'm coming on and off the field, don't be too far away!'

So, they had to be there four times and, in fairness to them, they were. But it was decent of the Tyrone lads to look out for me.

As much as it was a tough afternoon in Tyrone, it was the right thing to do to go up. I was man enough to do it and if I hadn't, I'd have been called a coward, which would have been far worse than what I was called at the game.

The other thing about that was that in the south, you'd always have a Garda presence at games, but in the North, the RUC - as it was at the time - didn't come near GAA grounds. They'd do the traffic outside and so on, but they'd stay out on the road. That might have changed now, but that time they didn't come in.

Mick Higgins, who was married to an aunt of mine, told me that. He used to train Cavan and had a bit of hassle with Tyrone himself years earlier. He told me to be careful when I'm up there because there'd only be stewards in the ground. In the end, it turned out fine.

After the game, a few of the lads went into the bar in the clubhouse for a few drinks, but I just got back on the bus and waited.

I didn't want to be in a situation where there were players and fans mixing, and drink involved. It wasn't worth pushing my luck and taking a chance, even though I could have done with a drink at that stage!

I GOT A bit of 'fan mail' around that time too - a few letters from disgruntled supporters. They were sent to the club. The envelopes would just have 'Martin O'Connell, St Michael's GFC, County Meath' written on them. Of course, no name was ever put to any of the letters. I got a handful, all posted from the North, all handwritten, telling me I was a thug and I didn't deserve an All-Ireland medal. They wouldn't even have been a full page. It didn't bother me for a second, because whoever sent them wasn't even brave enough to put their name to it.

Seán got a few, too, telling him that he sent us out to do it - to take lads out. No more than getting abuse at a game, it's usually a small minority, and when someone doesn't even have the guts to put their name to what they've written, that tells you all you need to know, doesn't it?

The conditions on the day of the All-Ireland final replay with Mayo weeks later were probably the worst I had ever played in. I don't mind it being wet and a bit breezy, but this was a gale force wind. It was blowing straight down into Hill 16 at the time.

Early in the game, Mayo's Maurice Sheridan had a free from under the Cusack Stand. It wasn't really kickable for a right-footer, and it dropped short into the goalmouth. I had it in my hands for a second before John McDermott took it. He was coming out with it, and Anthony Finnerty came in and hit McDermott a little slap in the face. I came in and pushed Finnerty out of the way and then…chaos!

People will say to me, 'You hit nobody' or 'You hit this fella'. Actually, I hit nobody, and nobody hit me.

At first I was running around trying to stop lads fighting, because there were only one or two at it, initially. Then all of a sudden there were four or five lads involved, then very quickly there were 20 lads at it.

I was fed up running around trying to stop fights, because what would surely have happened is, I'd get a box myself and I'd end up in the middle of it. The handiest way out for me was to go up to the umpire, Francie McMahon. Francie was a driver for Manor Farm chickens, and I used to meet him on the road regularly.

So I said to Francie, 'What's going to happen here?' 'Colm Coyle and Liam McHale are going to be sent off,' he told me.

How those two were going to be picked out, I don't know. But that's what Francie said, Lord have mercy on him, and he was right. I was chatting to him for a couple of minutes and there wasn't a chicken or a ham mentioned!

'How can you pick those two?' I asked him.

I mean, lads were milling each other, but I didn't realise it was so bad until I saw it on the television. It took a while to calm down, but I don't think there were too many decent boxes thrown, though Colm threw a few, I'd say! So, Pat McEnaney came in to chat to Francie and I walked away. Pat came out, sent the two boys off, and that was it. I know he said many years later in an interview that he was going to send off McHale and John McDermott until he spoke to Francie, who had spotted Coyler 'dropping six of them'. So that's what happened.

WHY THERE WAS a melee, I don't know. Maybe we were overhyped, or we wanted to prove a point? It's hard to say. There had never been any niggle between ourselves and Mayo in any of our previous meetings. This was much worse than what happened between ourselves and Cork, even though there was a lot of bad blood between us back in 1987 and '88.

A lot of people were saying that we lost our worst player and Mayo lost their best. I don't go along with that for a second. Coyler was a huge loss to us. I thought he had been excellent that year. He played well in the drawn game and he added a bit of steel to our defence. On top of that, he had two younger lads with him in the half-back line, and now he was gone.

Mind you, those young lads came of age that day. I suppose the fact that a lot of lads joined in the melee showed we were a tight-knit bunch! To this day I'm puzzled by it. It made us look bad, because there was all the controversy with me over the incident in the Tyrone game. Then a month later, Meath are involved in another skirmish and everyone seemed to hate us. It was a pity, because I don't think any team deserves that.

But those two incidents so near to one another - it didn't do the county or the team any good. We had no choice but to take it in our stride and get on with it.

The next day, when the dust settled - or so we thought - both teams were brought back to Croke Park for a function. You could cut the tension with a knife.

There was a bit of friction between players from both teams, and words were said.. The president of the GAA Jack Boothman got up to say a few words and Seán said a few words. Next, it was John Maughan's turn. He never congratulated us properly, I felt. He spoke about how great the Mayo team was - which you would expect - then at the very end he just said, 'Well done Meath'.

That didn't go down too well. There was a bad atmosphere across that whole function, and it raised its head at different times. I saw a few of the Mayo lads at the All-Stars do a few months later, but there was no talk with them or Tyrone. I don't know if they didn't want to talk to us or we didn't want to talk to them, or both!

There seemed to be a real hatred there, worse than what we had with Cork, I would say. I haven't seen any of the Mayo lads since, but I'm sure if I was over there and I bumped into McHale, he'd chat to me and we'd have the craic.

Frustration, flight, forgiveness and then a very frosty reception on my return to panel

I was getting impatient. I had been on the panel for three or four years, but still hadn't nailed down a regular starting place. On the odd occasion when I did start, it wasn't in my best position at left half-back.

I remained in and out of the team during that league (1987).We ended up finishing second in Division One behind Kerry, which qualified us for a quarter-final against Galway in Portlaoise.

I remember going down to that game - I had been picked at wing-forward, again - and I felt like I was getting near breaking point. I wasn't thrilled to be playing there.

I was going well enough in the first half, or so I thought. Then at half-time I was told I was coming off. I'm not sure why. As soon as I heard I was being substituted, I said to myself… I'm done here'. I watched the second half from the bench.

'Why were you taken off?' Mick Lyons asked me, when we sat down beside one another back in the dressing-room after the game. 'What happened?' 'I don't know, Mick… but I'm out of here after this'.

'I wouldn't blame you,' he replied. That was it, I left.

I didn't get any explanation as to why I was replaced. I assume they thought I wasn't going too well, but I thought I was and some of the lads thought I was.

Maybe there was a dislike for me among the new selection team, I don't know to this day. But that was that, I had had enough of it at that stage, starting one week, a sub the next. I was getting increasingly frustrated. I felt like I had served my time and when I was played in what I believed was my best position, I was doing well.

But, for whatever reason, I wasn't getting the No 7 shirt. I thought that was the right thing to do, but as time went on I started to think that maybe I shouldn't have done it. It's funny how quickly I started to believe that I should have stayed on and proved them wrong.

Then I got a phone call from Sean asking me would I go back in? I had been away for the best part of two months at that stage. I was still playing well with the club, so I was very glad that Sean made contact. I was back in for the Kildare game in the Leinster semi-final.

Given that existed within the Meath squad at that time, my walking away didn't go down too well.

When I returned, I got a fairly frosty reception. A lot of the lads didn't talk to me for a long time after I came back in. Gerry McEntee didn't forgive me until 1988, so I went a full year with Gerry! He just didn't get on with me at all. These days, we get on the best, but it took a year for Gerry to really speak to me properly again.

To this day, the lads slag me a bit about it. But I just say to them, 'Look lads… only for I came back, we'd have won nothing!' That shuts them up!

