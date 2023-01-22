‘I can’t speak for the club, but I just think we’ll accept we got beat’ – Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke

The moment captured when Kilmacud Crokes had 16 players on the pitch at the end of the final at Croke Psark. Photo: Twitter

An objection from Glen over the presence on the field of 16 Kilmacud Crokes players at the end of their All-Ireland club final in Croke Park this evening is thought unlikely, based on the post-match comments of their manager Malachy O'Rourke.

Crokes held on in a frantic finish, with their goalkeeper Conor Ferris diving to parry out a late Conor Glass snapshot for a 45.

Had Glass scored, it would have denied Crokes cruelly at the finish for a second successive year.

As Glen were preparing to take the 45 with the three minutes of injury time almost up, Kilmacud made two substitutions, Conor Casey and Tom Fox coming on for Dara Mullin and Paul Mannion.

But pictures clearly show 16 Crokes players defending their space as the last passages of play unfolded, with Mullin standing on his own goal line in anticipation of the 45 coming in.

Under the Rules of Specification and Control 6.44 (b) (i) in part one of the Official Guide, the award of a game to the opposing team, a replay or a fine is the suite of penalty options for a team that breaches the regulations regarding an excessive number of their players on the field at one time.

This can come by way of a "proven objection" or an "inquiry of the committee in charge" in this case by the Central Competition Controls Committee.

But it is not as black and white as it once was, with a "depending on circumstances" clause now giving some latitude as to the extent of the penalty. In some respects, the onus would appear to be on Glen to object.

Mullin didn't touch the ball but took up a defensive position, even after his replacement Casey had joined the action.

O'Rourke intimated, however, that he personally wasn't in favour of objecting.

“I can’t speak for the club or anything else, but I don’t think that’s how the club operates," said O'Rourke.

"We had our chances, we gave it our best shot. Look that (16 players) shouldn’t happen. I can’t speak for the club, but I just think we’ll accept we got beat on the day."

O'Rourke's comments are not the official position of the club, but his sentiment is sure to carry weight in the circumstances.

It could still be open to CCCC to weigh up the "circumstances" and what, if any, advantage Mullin's presence on the line gave Crokes in those last moments.