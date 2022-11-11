| 13.9°C Dublin

‘I can’t really remember first seven days in hospital’ – Down’s Caolan Mooney on mistaken identity attack

Caolan Mooney in action for Down. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Donnchadh Boyle

The CCTV footage shows the whole incident lasted just 44 seconds, nothing in the normal course of events. But it might have cost Down’s Caolan Mooney everything.

At the time, it was headline news. Mooney, star for the Mourne men and a former AFL player, was standing alongside his brother and their two partners when an altercation started in Newry in late 2019.

