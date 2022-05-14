‘I actually think it would make no difference to me right now. If we won a Munster final, then I’d be going, ‘how the f**k didn’t we win an All-Ireland’?’

John Galvin finished up as a Limerick inter-county footballer seven years ago, but, sometimes, in the middle of working a 16-hour day on the family farm in Croom, he finds himself thinking, ‘what if?’

He might think about schools, for example, and then he could think of his former Limerick team-mate Stephen Lavin who’s a school principal. When he thinks of Stephen Lavin, he thinks of the pass he never gave to Lavin in the Munster final at Fitzgerald Stadium in 2010. When he thinks about that, he thinks about Kerry and the missed chances.

“I know you’ll think it’s mad now. But I still think of instances in my head that I made a mistake in a way that cost us a Munster final,” Galvin (41) said this week.

Galvin wasn’t one for showing or talking about how he felt in the days or weeks after losing Munster finals or All-Ireland qualifiers that ended Limerick’s summers. He’d give all the outward signs of continuing as normal. He’d smile and nod when he met locals.

He’d go back to work on the farm, doing tillage, picking stones out of the earth, shovelling, lifting bales, catching cattle, changing tyres.

“My wife (Liane) tells me I’m very good at hiding how I feel anyway. I suppose that’s what I would do. I’d be kind of old school. You just have to get over it. You’d accept the handshakes and the talks of moral victories and things like that. But, really, inside you’re kind of cursing the fact that you’ve to put up with it,” Galvin says.

“I never even talked to anyone else about it, to be honest. I just presumed, like every footballer when they’re knocked out of the championship, you have a load of the same thoughts of: we’ve to wait another nine months before we’ve another crack at this.”

Galvin announced his retirement from Limerick football in January 2015 after 16 years playing for the green and white.

He was one of the longest-serving inter-county footballers at the time after he made his senior debut as an 18-year-old in 1999. He was regarded as one of the top midfielders of his generation and was even described as Limerick’s greatest ever footballer. He won a Munster U-21 title in 2000.

He was nominated three times for an All-Star but never won one. He played in five (including a replay in 2004) Munster senior finals – 2003, ’04, ’09 and ’10 – but never won a Munster senior title. He played league finals at Croke Park but never played a senior championship game there.

Limerick went so close to toppling the big two at the time, Kerry and Cork, during Galvin’s time. In 2004, Limerick had a stoppage-time free to win their first Munster football title since 1896 but the hands of Darragh Ó Sé plucked the ball from going over the bar.

In the replay, Limerick led by seven points but lost by four and Kerry went on to win the All Ireland. In 2009, Limerick lost by one point to Cork in the Munster final. In 2010, Limerick lost by three points to Kerry in the Munster final. Then they lost by two points to Cork after extra-time in the qualifiers and Cork went on to win the All-Ireland.

“I didn’t take losing well at all. It would hit me hard now alright. Naturally enough, your season is going to end at some stage but that last game, that last opportunity that you had to stay in the All-Ireland series, was always an awful disappointment.

“It used to hit me hard. I suppose the hardest thing about that is it was going to be nine or 10 months before you got round to having another crack at it. I just never took much notice of the league, it didn’t bother me. I was all about championship. Like everything, you get over it after a week or two. It’s just hard to take for the first part of it.”

Galvin recalls particular moments that still rattle around. Like his decision to run for a breaking ball when Limerick led Kerry by a point in the 2004 drawn Munster final. The ball was passed over his head and Eoin Brosnan scored an equalising point.

Or the 2010 Munster final, in the intense heat in Fitzgerald Stadium, when Galvin kicked the levelling point but he didn’t spot Stephen Lavin who had made a run through and could have scored a goal. The team-mates had their own way of talking about it. “Oh, yeah, we would. And Stephen Lavin would turn to me and go, ‘you f**ker you! If only you’d given me that ball! And that’s the way it’s talked about.

“I wouldn’t change playing for the world. I really enjoyed it, just disappointed that we never won anything big like a Munster title or anything like that. I was always a dreamer in the sense that I would start out a season going, ‘this could be the year’. I’d start every year going we could win an All-Ireland. That would have been something I kept to myself. That was just the way I was, I believed we could do it.

“When you’re playing against Kerry and you’re being narrowly beaten by Kerry year after year, or a couple of years in a row, you’re naturally saying, ‘well, Kerry are more than likely very high contenders to win the All Ireland final and we’re only a point or two off them’. I’d be thinking if we can nearly beat Kerry, why can’t we go and win an All-Ireland? I did genuinely believe it, probably, laughable really in a way but it was just my mindset at the time.”

Galvin played his last club game for Cratloe in October 2019. He had moved to the Co Clare village, where Liane is from, and won a county senior title with them in 2014 under Colm Collins. The Galvins have renovated a house outside the village and they’re expecting another baby in October.

He still plays basketball but between the farm and the growing family, there’s little free time. He doesn’t go to Limerick football games. He might listen to games on the radio while he’s driving the tractor but he’s lost interest, and he’s not sure exactly why.

“My heart isn’t in it anymore. I don’t know, is it something that I just gave so much time to, and just not part of it anymore? Maybe, when my kids get a bit older, I’ll probably get roped into training in Cratloe and things like that. But, at the moment, maybe it’s just because I’ve so much else going on in my life that I just can’t fit it all in, I don’t know. I don’t have an answer for why I’m not following it or why I’m not that bothered about it. I just don’t feel like it,” Galvin says with a laugh.

What he does know, despite going close and the what-ifs, is, if he won a Munster medal it’s unlikely it would change how he looks back on his playing days.

“I actually think it would make no difference to me right now. If we won a Munster final, then I’d be going, ‘how the f**k didn’t we win an All-Ireland?’ If we won one All-Ireland, would we have won two All-Irelands? Looking back on my career now, as it is, it wouldn’t make a whole pile of difference.

“I think that’s the problem with sport. Like if you’re a Dublin player, of course you’re going to be delighted that you’ve fe*kin’ five or six All-Irelands or whatever. In general, even if you’ve one All-Ireland, you’re always going to have so many disappointments of the All-Irelands you didn’t win. A lot of times the negatives are the ones you think about rather than the positives.”

Galvin is in a WhatsApp group with retired Limerick footballers and he hopes this year they’ll get back to having their annual meet-up. New things will have happened in their lives but it’s the old ground they’ll go over the most.

“For the last five or six years – even previous to that – you could record the conversation. It’s pretty much the same conversation, of the same things, every year! But we take the p*** out of each other and all the things that happened over the years when we were playing together.”

And those memories have been more than enough to keep them linked-in with each other.