I accept the need for regulations but what's happening right now is a joke

Pat Spillane

Referee Brendan Griffin throws the ball in to start the Kerry County SFC match between Killarney Legion at Kerins O'Rahilly's in front of no supporters at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Templenoe GAA club was founded in 1933. We are 87 years old this year. For much of that time we have struggled at the bottom rung of the Kerry football ladder.

Unable to field teams at juvenile level, we have had to amalgamate with Derryvane and Sneem 25 miles away.

On many occasions we had to ‘beg and borrow’ players before undertaking a two-hour drive to north Kerry for a senior league game.

