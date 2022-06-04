Hurling pundits are full of passion... why are football analysts full of moaning and self-loathing?

Billy Connolly had a great bit about how one of the symptoms of ageing is occasionally finding yourself shouting at the television.

For Billy, it was the Discovery Channel. A herd of wildebeest in the Serengeti Plain eating vegetation, blissfully unaware of the lions stalking them for prey.

For me, it’s RTÉ football pundits.

If they ever give me a gig on Gogglebox and an Ulster final is on, they’ll have to bleep out most of my viewing experience.

Last Sunday – ever the dutiful columnist – I pulled out my pen and notepad, ruled my pages in red biro, and settled in to watch the Ulster final.

All last week, it was the Ulster game that piqued my curiosity.

Derry are the story of the year.

They’ve cleared off Ulster’s top table with one swipe. They’ve made a quantum leap in their performance in a remarkably short space of time.

They have a compelling, well-travelled, high-voltage manager who has successfully implemented a discernible style of play.

Players who looked poor because they were playing in a poor team are suddenly All-Star material because they now have an environment that nourishes them and a system that harnesses their talent.

These are the sort of juicy ingredients that make for a tasty analytical stew for those of us who enjoy that kind of thing of a Sunday.

Plus, they’re something new.

Don’t underestimate that as a point of interest in any sport, but particularly Gaelic football.

We have the same conversations about football endlessly.

Dublin or Kerry? Will Mayo be back? Is the gap between the top and bottom widening? Blah, blah, blah.

Suddenly, here’s a fresh, worthy topic for discussion. The chattering classes should be beside themselves at the novelty of it all. But what did we get?

Analysts moaning.

As though they’d paid the price of admission out of their own pockets, spent €5 on a match programme, and found that not only was the game not to their taste, the tuck shop in the ground only sold warm bottles of red lemonade and melted Bounty bars.

Look, I get it.

When a football match is played in that style by both teams, the potential for excitement plunges. It’s a game-plan built around reducing risk.

Risky sport is entertaining sport.

On Sunday, we had long periods of lateral play where there is minimal chance of turning the ball over.

Cat meet mouse.

The first casualty of this kind of exchange is the atmosphere in the ground. Dead and listless.

Yes, you could make the argument that it’s compelling because it’s close. But definitely not that it’s exciting.

And yet . . .

As a former player/paid-up TV licence holder, it’s hard to care too much whether pundits are enjoying their afternoon or to what extent that they approve of the style of play on show.

It’s as though the nation sits collectively agog on a Sunday, staring at the telly, awaiting the Emperor’s thumbs up or thumbs down on this week’s fare.

That’s not analysis. It’s judgement.

It’s almost like the game has been deemed too boring and therefore, unworthy of deeper examination.

The language used is all wrong.

Negative. Dour. Grim.

These aren’t words that enlighten us in any way. They just articulate disproval.

Ideally, analysis should be either insightful or entertaining, but preferably both.

So tell us why Derry play this way? How is it different to how they played before? Why is it more effective?

These are all questions you might reasonably expect to be explored when a new team is successful and announces itself as a force.

But no. Instead, we just got the big thumbs down.

Point of clarification here: I’m not from the school of thought that says sports analysis must be stats-heavy to be insightful.

To me, there’s nothing more boring, more impenetrable than ‘deep dive’ statistical stuff in the media.

The numbers, the jargon. It’s too dense.

Without prior knowledge about what either team is specifically trying to do, its value as an analytical tool is questionable anyway.

Because at its core, sports punditry is a form of entertainment.

We’ll remember Roy Keane ranting about Harry Maguire for far longer than we’ll recall any electronic chalkboard piece done by Gary Neville or Jamie Carragher.

Say what you want about Joe Brolly’s more scathing stuff. But he kept you watching.

Where’s the entertainment in simply bemoaning the ‘poor quality’ of the game?

It comes across as dismissive and insulting to players, whose skill and fitness levels are higher now than they’ve ever been in our sport before.

Gaelic football is unrecognisable from the game that was played 20 years ago but much of the prominent analytical voices speak about the games as though they’re being played in the same way on the same terms.

Where does this self-loathing come from?

Hand on heart, I used to have a conspiracy theory about hurling.

I suspected it was all a ruse. That the GAA, RTÉ, and whomever else were all in cahoots to try and increase hurling’s popularity by making the analysis so positive.

That idea that if you tell people something often enough, they’ll start to believe it’s true.

Every Sunday. Naked, full-frontal praise.

Shane McGuigan of Derry kicks a free during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final between Derry and Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shane McGuigan of Derry kicks a free during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final between Derry and Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

There are times you’d worry Anthony Daly’s head might explode with the raw excitement he has for hurling and the anticipation of what’s to come over the next 70 minutes or so.

Then you have Derek McGrath’s thoughtful insight, the sort you only get from someone who has been directly and recently involved.

There’s brilliant variety in it.

They cut to the lads at half-time and their eyes are wide with the amazement of what they’ve just witnessed.

And why wouldn’t they? The skill levels in that game are off the charts. And there’s fellas like Cian Lynch and Tony Kelly doing things that no-one even considered possible.

It’s lost on me, but they speak about the hurling culture in each of the counties. The style of players they usually produce. Their inherent traits.

It’s a different language. But it adds depth and layer to the conversation.

It’s enlightening, entertaining and enriching.

Have you heard anything in your life as earnest and inspiring as Tommy Walsh’s monologues on Newstalk on big hurling days in Croke Park or Thurles?

That fella has All-Ireland medals coming out his ears. But he’s taking in these games like a twinkly-eyed child watching a magician pull a bunny from a top hat at a birthday party.

Spellbound by the game he once mastered, he is now lucky enough to get to watch it in a professional capacity.

Meanwhile, back at the football, the judgement is in.

Big thumbs down. We are not entertained.

I wonder if we put the Gogglebox cameras on during the Ulster final last weekend what everyone sitting at home would have made of the punditry.

Unlike the players, it’s their job to be entertaining.