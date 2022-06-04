| 11.4°C Dublin

Hurling pundits are full of passion... why are football analysts full of moaning and self-loathing?

Philly McMahon

Where’s the entertainment in simply bemoaning the ‘poor quality’ of the game? It comes across as dismissive

Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue holds the Anglo Celt cup following his side's win over Donegal in the Ulster final last weekend in a match that many have been calling 'negative', 'dour', and 'grim'. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Shane McGuigan of Derry kicks a free during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final between Derry and Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Billy Connolly had a great bit about how one of the symptoms of ageing is occasionally finding yourself shouting at the television.

For Billy, it was the Discovery Channel. A herd of wildebeest in the Serengeti Plain eating vegetation, blissfully unaware of the lions stalking them for prey.

