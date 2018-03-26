The GAA has revealed the time and dates for the football and hurling league games over the Easter weekend - with two high profile matches set to clash.

Hurling league semi-final set to clash with Division Two football final as GAA reveal Easter weekend fixtures

Wexford take on Kilkenny in Innovate Wexford Park on Sunday April 1 at 14.00, which is in competition with the Division 2 final between Cavan and Roscommon at Croke Park, which also gets underway at 2pm.

Dublin vs Galway in the Division 1 football final starts at 16.00, also taking place at GAA HQ. The previous day will see Tipperary take on Limerick in the first hurling league semi-final, with the game getting underway in Thurles at 19.00.

Also on Saturday is a football double header at Croke Park, with Laois playing Carlow in the Division 4 final (15.00) while Armagh take on Fermanagh (17.00).

Online Editors