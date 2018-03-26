Sport Gaelic Football

Monday 26 March 2018

Hurling league semi-final set to clash with Division Two football final as GAA reveal Easter weekend fixtures

11 March 2018; TJ Reid of Kilkenny gathers possession ahead of Liam Ryan of Wexford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Round 5 match between Kilkenny and Wexford at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
11 March 2018; TJ Reid of Kilkenny gathers possession ahead of Liam Ryan of Wexford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Round 5 match between Kilkenny and Wexford at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA has revealed the time and dates for the football and hurling league games over the Easter weekend - with two high profile matches set to clash.

Wexford take on Kilkenny in Innovate Wexford Park on Sunday April 1 at 14.00, which is in competition with the Division 2 final between Cavan and Roscommon at Croke Park, which also gets underway at 2pm.

Dublin vs Galway in the Division 1 football final starts at 16.00, also taking place at GAA HQ.

The previous day will see Tipperary take on Limerick in the first hurling league semi-final, with the game getting underway in Thurles at 19.00.

Also on Saturday is a football double header at Croke Park, with Laois playing Carlow in the Division 4 final (15.00) while Armagh take on Fermanagh (17.00).

Subscribe to The Throw-In, Independent.ie's weekly GAA podcast in association with Allianz, for the best in GAA discussion and analysis every week, with some of the biggest names in football and hurling from Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó'Sé and John Mullane.

Subscribe and listen to The Throw-In podcast on iTunes or SoundCloud.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport