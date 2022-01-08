Hurley steers Cork footballers to McGrath Cup win over Clare

Daniel O’Connell of Cork scores his side's first goal past Clare goalkeeper Stephen Ryan during the McGrath Cup group A match at Hennessy Memorial Park in Miltown-Malbay. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A contribution of 1-6 from full-forward Brian Hurley helped Cork to a merited win over Clare when the sides clashed in the McGrath Cup at Hennessy Park in Miltown-Malbay on Saturday afternoon.

Goals near the end of the opening half and early in the second half proved decisive on a day when the players had to contend with a near gale-force wind.

Clare’s scheduled opening round game with Waterford was postponed on Sunday last as the Desie were unable to field a team due to Covid.

The writing was on the wall for Clare at half-time when the visitors held a two point lead after playing against a strong wind, the crucial score coming on the half-hour mark when Daniel O’Connell rose highest to flick a Mark Cronin cross past Stephen Ryan in the Banner goal.

The score gave the visitors the lead for the first time and they went on to lead 1-6 to 0-7 when the half-time whistle sounded.

With the aid of the wind, Cork outscored Clare in the third quarter 1-3 to 0-0, with the goal coming from Hurley.

The visitors were reduced to fourteen men with twelve minutes remaining when defender Tadhg Corkery picked up a second yellow card.

The second half was thirty two minutes old when Clare got their first score of the period but they finished strongly with three points in as many minutes.

Both sides availed of the regulation which allows for the use of all panel (26) members with both managements giving debuts to a number of players.

Scorers:

Cork: Brian Hurley (1-6, 0-3 frees); Damiel O’Connell (1-0); Mark Cronin (0-2, 1f) Rory Maguire (0--1);

Clare: Mark McInerney (2f), Keelan Sexton (2f). Aaron Grilffin (0-3 each; Emmet McMahon (0-1)

TEAMS –

CORK – Christopher Kelly; Kevin Crowley, Sean Meehan, Paul Ring; Rory Maguire, Sean Powter, Cian Kelly, Paul Walsh, Joe Grimes; Daniel O’Connell, Fionn Herlihy, Colm O’Callaghan; Mark Cronin, Brian Hurley, Damien Gore ;

Subs: David Burley for O’Connell; Blake Murphy for Gore; Tadhg Corkery for Crowley; Kevin Donovan for Kiely; Cillian O’Donovan for Walsh; Luke Fahy for Maguire; David Burkley for Cronin;

CLARE – Stephen Ryan; Ciaran Morrissey,, Eoghan Collins, Darragh Conneally; Daniel Walsh, Alan Sweeney, Cian O’Dea; Darren O’Neill, Darragh Bohannon; Emmet McMahon, Keelan Sexton, Ciaran Downes; Mark McInerney, Joe McGann, Aaron Griffin;

Subs: Ronan Lanigan for Conneally; Andrew Shannon for Walsh’ Padraic Kelly for Downes, Cathal O’Connor for O’Neill; Tom O’Brien for Ryan; Manus Doherty for Morrissey; Maccon Byrne for McMahon;; Dan Keating for McGann; Tom McDonald for McInerney; Brian McNamara for Bohannon; Jack Sheedy for Collins

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill, Kerry