Hurley makes Limerick pay the penalty as Cork shrug off red card to move into All-Ireland SFC quarter-final

Paul Walsh of Cork is shown a red card by referee Jerome Henry during his side's GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 win over Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fourteen-man Cork booked their place in the last eight of the All-Ireland series after an eventful second half in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

There were black, yellow and red cards in the second 35 minutes along with a decisive penalty as the Rebels did just enough to get over Billy Lee’s side.

Cork looked to have much of the spade work done when they made hay during the black card period. Gordon Brown was binned and while he was off the pitch Cork hit a purple patch, outscoring the visitors by 1-3 to 0-1. That helped Cork into a six-point lead but Limerick wouldn’t bend the knee. Brian Donovan hammered home a brilliant goal and the excellent Adrian Enright clipped over his fourth point of the day to cut the gap to just two.

And there was a further swing in Limerick’s favour when Cork’s Paul Walsh, who was only on the pitch a few minutes, picked up two yellow cards inside 30 seconds to see his side reduced to 14 men on 62 minutes.

But just when the stage looked set for a Limerick surge, Kevin O’Donovan rushed forward in the 65th minute to win a penalty which was dispatched by Brian Hurley. That gave the Rebels a five-point cushion which wasn’t threatened on the run-in.

The teams were well matched through the first half. Cork grabbed the first two points of the game but when Enright scored the first of his three points of the half, Limerick had nudged themselves in front.

Both sides had brief sights on goal. Enright might have shot but opted to fist over while Cork had also worked a one on one only for the play to be pulled back for a throw ball in the build up by Hurley.

Billy Lee’s side led by two with ten minutes to play in the half but Limerick turnovers were proving costly and Cork hit three on the spin to take the lead. Cian Sheehan and Steven Sherlock swapped scores to see the home side take a 0-8 to 0-7 lead in at the break.

The game swung back and forth in the second half but Cork did enough to put themselves in the draw tomorrow morning where they will face either Derry, Galway or Dublin.

Scorers:

Cork: S Sherlock 0-8 (5f ,1 45), B Hurley 1-2 (1-0 pen), J O’Rourke 0-3, C O’Mahony 1-0, E McSweeney 0-2, D Gore, C O’Callaghan, K O’Donovan 0-1.

Limerick: H Bourke 0-5 (3f), A Enright 0-4, B Donovan 1-0, G Brown, J Ryan 0-2 each, R Burke, C Sheehan, J Naughton 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

CORK – M Martin 7; S Powter 8, M Shanley 7, K O’Donovan 8; J Cooper 6, R Maguire 7, M Taylor 6; I Maguire 6, C O’Callaghan 6; D Dineen 6, E McSweeney 7, J O’Rourke 8; S Sherlock 8, B Hurley 7, C O’Mahony 7

SUBS: J Cahalane 6 for Dineen (53), P Walsh 4 for McSweeney (60), C Kiely for Sherlock (68), D Gore for O’Mahony (70), T Walsh for O’Donovan (74)

LIMERICK – D O’Sullivan 6; J Liston 6, B Fanning 7, S O’Dea 7; C Sheehan 7, I Corbett 7, G Brown 7; D Treacy 6, C Fahy 6; A Enright 8, P Nash 6, P De Brun 6; B Donovan 7, R Burke 6, H Bourke 7

SUBS: J Naughton 6 for De Brun (HT), J Ryan 7 for Nash, P Maher 6 for Brown, M Donovan 6 for Liston (all 56), K Ryan for Burke (67).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)