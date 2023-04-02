‘How would you be happy about it?’ – Rory Gallagher angry as Derry’s seniors and U-20s are hit by new rule

2 April 2023; Derry manager Rory Gallagher before the Allianz Football League Division 2 final against Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Rory Gallagher yesterday hit out at fixture makers in the Ulster Council, insisting the scheduling of the Under-20 Ulster Championship lacked fairness and compromised the eligibility of five of his players.

Five of Derry’s 26-man panel for yesterday’s Division 2 defeat to Dublin are part of Marty Boyle’s Derry U-20 panel, namely Eoin McEvoy, Matthew Downey, Lachlan Murray, Niall O’Donnell and Mark Doherty.

They are scheduled to play Donegal in the semi-final of this year’s Ulster U-20 championship on Wednesday, April 12.

According to a new rule passed at Congress in February, those players will not be eligible to play for the seniors in their opening game of the Ulster SFC against Fermanagh in Brewster Park on Saturday, April 15, if they are named in the panel for the U-20 match.

However, Donegal – who Derry face in the Ulster U-20 semi-final – will not be affected by the rule as the senior team’s clash with Down falls outside the seven-day window.

“How would you be happy about it?” said Gallagher yesterday after the loss to Dublin.

“We are very disappointed with it. We are very disappointed the Ulster Council didn't see fit to move the fixture, the U-20 fixture. The Ulster Council then voted on it yesterday. It is like usual, lip service from them.”

Gallagher explained Derry offered to play the U-20 game next week to avoid being snagged by the seven-day ruling.

“Derry players are not equal to Donegal players because they do not get the opportunity to play in both championships within the timeframe.”

A motion, which came from Wexford, got 82 per cent support in Congress.

Effectively, it is a relaxation of the rule that prevented Limerick's Cathal O'Neill, among others, from playing in the U-20 hurling campaign after he had come on as a substitute in the opening round of the Munster SHC round robin.

A seven-day window, running from Friday to Thursday, now applies whereby a player can only play in either a senior or U-20 game, ot both.

Asked what he would like Ulster Council or the GAA to do to avoid the clash, Gallagher replied: “Find a solution or the ruling is put back next year. It is absolutely ridiculous it was brought in. It's supposed to be about having your best players playing in the competitions, but how can the best players play in two competitions?”