| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How we can create a game we used to know and love. For younger readers, that game was called Gaelic football

Joe Brolly

Risk taking will be compulsory rather than last resort

Galway's Damien Comer endured a frustrating All-Ireland final against Kerry. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Damien Comer Expand

Close

Galway's Damien Comer endured a frustrating All-Ireland final against Kerry. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Galway's Damien Comer endured a frustrating All-Ireland final against Kerry. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Damien Comer

Damien Comer

/

Galway's Damien Comer endured a frustrating All-Ireland final against Kerry. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

There was a huge response to my column last week setting out my proposed new rules. The game has become boring and predictable. People are fed up with it. The new rules will force the game back to good health. Coaches and players will have no choice but to play positively and take risks. They are:

1 The goalkeeper cannot take a pass from an outfield player. Penalty: Free kick.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy