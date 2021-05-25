How they stand in the Allianz NFL: Your county's permutations and combinations

Meath manager Andy McEntee talks to his players at the water break during last Sunday's Allianz FL Division 2 victory over Down at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Division 1 North

Still all to play for in this mini-Ulster Championship with all four in with a chance of making the semi-finals while they could also end up in the drop zone. Monaghan, on one point, prop up the table but can still get out of the relegation picture and into the top two should they beat Tyrone and Donegal see off Armagh.

Leaders Donegal have one foot in a semi-final but could still be pulled into a dogfight should they lose to Armagh and the Farney win. Armagh could secure a second season in the top flight with a win over Declan Bonner’s side. Score difference could yet come into play and there are just seven points between all four teams with Tyrone best off on +3 and Monaghan on –4.

Division 1 South

The picture is a little clearer here. Roscommon are in the relegation play-off after shipping two defeats and any of Kerry, Dublin or Galway could still join them. However, Kerry will be expected to secure top spot with a win over the Rossies (or even a draw) while Dublin can also book a semi-final slot with a draw. Galway must win to make semi-finals.

Division 2 North

The most clear-cut of all divisions. Meath’s win over Down in Armagh tidied up the main business. With the promotion and relegation picture already decided, this weekend’s games will only decide final positionings. Down boss Paddy Tally has already indicated that his focus will be on their looming play-off.

Division 2 South

While the northern section is cut and dried, the southern is more complicated. Clare have a 100pc record but they still need to get something from their clash with Cork to guarantee a promotion play-off spot. Clare could lose and still make the top two but would need Laois to take something from Kildare.

Jack O’Connor’s Lilies currently occupy second place and a win against Laois will guarantee them a top two finish and a shot at promotion. Cork are third on the basis of their head-to-head record with Kildare but should they win against the Banner and Kildare beat Laois, that would leave three teams on four points and the score differences of Clare (+10), Kildare (+1) and Cork (+4) would come into play.

Division 3 North

Mathematically, nothing is settled here but only a very heavy defeat to Cavan keeps Rory Gallagher’s Derry out of the top two. For their part the Ulster champions need to beat Derry to give themselves a shot at promotion. Fermanagh are ahead of them on the head-to-head rule but a situation where Fermanagh, Cavan and Derry all finish on four points would see the latter two take the top two places due to Fermanagh’s inferior score difference. Longford prop up the table and while a huge win over Fermanagh and a big victory for Derry against Cavan could help, it looks too big an ask.

Division 3 South

Wicklow are bottom but a win over Limerick could bring them into the promotion race should Offaly see off Tipperary. Wicklow would have to overcome an inferior scoring difference but it’s not insurmountable. However, a win guarantees Limerick’s passage.

A draw against Tipp would be enough for Offaly to secure top spot but should they lose and Limerick beat Wicklow, they could be edged out on score difference in what could yet be a nail-biting final day.

Division 4 North

Antrim have secured top spot after two games and face Leitrim, who are yet to register a point, this weekend. Louth and Sligo meet for what is a shoot-out for the other play-off spot.

Division 4 South

The only three-team division given that London are not involved. A Wexford win over Carlow would leave all three teams on two points and bring score difference into play.