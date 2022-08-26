How they rate: Football power rankings for 2022

1 Kerry

Not quite the new kids on the block but after several years of knocking on the door, Kerry finally ascended to the throne. David Moran is in the autumn of his career but otherwise the bulk of that squad should stay together for the next few years. And as long as they do, Kerry will be at the business end of the championship.

2 Dublin

Perhaps a high ranking for a team that will play their football in Division 2 next season but it’s a cold fact that no one came closer than the Dubs to toppling would-be champions Kerry in championship football this year. Dublin supporters can wonder – with some justification – just how different that All-Ireland semi-final might have been had Con O’Callaghan been on the pitch. Now that Dessie Farrell’s future has been sorted, Dublin can look forward.

3 Galway

No matter how you cut it, it was a year of significant progress for Galway. Promotion from Division 2 and an All-Ireland final appearance goes down as a good year’s work. Across the board they have talent, size and athleticism, while the experience gained this year will stand to them. Plus in Shane Walsh, they have a gem.

4 Armagh

Not the Ulster champions but the highest ranked northern team nonetheless on the basis of their near miss against Galway. Found themselves in the headlines for the wrong reasons at times but there’s a velvet glove on their iron fist. Rian O’Neill’s star is on the rise too.

5 Derry

Another side who made significant progress, with their Ulster championship win one of the highlights of the football summer. Seemed to run out of road against Galway in their semi-final but they will be formidable once again in 2023 and should improve for the experience of this summer.

6 Mayo

A disappointing year for Mayo, who never got going. Tommy Conroy’s season-ending knee issue and the injuries picked up by Ryan O’Donoghue combined with Cillian O’Connor’s delayed return to action left them toothless in attack. Never seemed to recover from the heavy league final defeat but they have a lot of the fundamentals and Kevin McStay’s new management could revive them.

7 Tyrone

The great unknowables of football just now. It’s hard to remember a less impressive defence of an All-Ireland title in the ‘back-door’ era. With a handful of player defections early on, Tyrone never found their feet. Still they are stacked with quality (and with more on the way) so there’ll be no major surprise if they’re in the shake-up again in 2023.

8 Donegal

Another year where Donegal left their supporters with an empty feeling and which saw the end of Declan Bonner’s second reign. The new man will face much of the same issues – how to get the best out of an undoubtedly talented group.

9 Monaghan

Like Donegal, they’re on the hunt for a new manager. Retained their Division 1 status on the final day but couldn’t handle Derry’s energy and fell to Mayo in the ‘back-door’. Monaghan have been punching well above their weight for some time now but the age profile of some of their senior men is a concern.

10 Kildare

Plenty of promise in their Division 1 campaign, not least their win over Dublin, but there was a chasm by the time the teams met in the Leinster championship. Optimism remains in the Lilywhite county that Glenn Ryan and his stellar management team can get the graph trending upwards once more.

11 Clare

Not for the first time under Colm Collins, Clare found a way to strike a blow ‘against the head’ when seeing off a Meath side who held the Indian sign over them before coming from behind to topple Roscommon in a Croke Park spectacular. Derry proved a bridge too far but pound for pound there’s not many football counties doing their business better than the Banner.

12 Roscommon

Low in the rankings considering that they are (once again) heading for Division 1 next year but defeat to Clare – and particularly the manner of it (leading by five points in the 67th minute) – will rankle. Consolidating top-tier status will be the first aim of 2023 for a side blessed with an array of forward talent.

13 Cork

Made the All-Ireland quarter-finals but it won’t be lost on anyone connected to Cork football that the draw couldn’t have been more kind – handing them the only two teams who had spent the league in the third tier.

14 Meath

Andy McEntee’s tenure ended in familiar fashion with a heavy defeat in Leinster to Dublin before going down to Clare in the ‘back-door’. Optimism abounds in the Royal County after the appointment of one of their greats in Colm O’Rourke but Meath are still well off the pace and will need a fast start in a particularly tricky-looking Division 2 next year.

15 Westmeath

Delivered the Tailteann Cup with a very notable victory over Cavan in the final in Croke Park and with the likes of John Heslin, Ronan O’Toole and Ray Connellan, they have the personnel to get them out of Division 3 next year.

16 Cavan

The Breffni men are high up the list considering they played the league football in the basement division but they still retain much of the side that took a surprise Ulster title in 2020. The defeat to Westmeath in the Tailteann Cup decider means that getting out of Division 3 is most definitely top of the priority list for 2023.

17 Louth

They’ve made a strong start to life under Mickey Harte, with their ascension from Division 4 to Division 2 inside a couple of seasons. There’s a cautionary tale for the Wee men in that when they last won successive promotions under Colin Kelly, they quickly fell back through the ranks. Next spring will bring games against the likes of Dublin, Kildare and Derry. Survival will be crucial if they are to continue to build.

18 Limerick

Limerick have been doing their business well, with two promotions in three seasons. Like Louth, they’ll need some big results to maintain their Division 2 status and the loss of manager Billy Lee is significant but they have jumped plenty of hurdles in recent years.

19 Offaly

All change in Offaly, with John Maughan stepping down and the man who was expected to replace him, Tomás Ó Sé, dropping out of the race. Niall McNamee was still a vital cog in 2022 but his future remains up in the air. Cormac Egan, one of the stars of their All-Ireland U-20 win, should return to full fitness and that group will be another year wiser.

20 Down

An utterly forgettable year that ended with James McCartan stepping away. Might be a case of back to the drawing board for Down, who have appointed highly-rated coach and Kilcoo All-Ireland winner Conor Laverty as their new manager. Division 3 might give them some room to breathe, though Laverty’s first move might be to persuade more of his club-mates to throw their lot in with Down.

21 Fermanagh

Retaining Division 3 status and beating Longford were the highlights for Fermanagh who, by dint of their size, are always up against it.

22 Longford

Stayed in the third tier on the basis of their head-to-head record against Laois. Billy O’Loughlin has moved on after just a year in charge.

23 Wicklow

A mixed season that saw Wicklow lose their manager, Colin Kelly, in the early stages of the league before suffering relegation back to Division 4. Despite that, they bounced back to enjoy a first championship win over Laois since 1986 in a game where they led by 16 points at one stage. Grabbed another championship win when beating Waterford in their first Tailteann Cup game.

24 Tipperary

There’s been much change in personnel since Tipp conquered Munster two years ago and they recovered from a poor start to gain promotion back to Division 3. Defeats to Limerick in Munster and Carlow in the Tailteann Cup show they have plenty of work to do get back to their 2020 levels.

25 Sligo

Narrowly missed out on promotion from Division 4 but the championship saw them grab three wins against New York (Connacht SFC), London and Leitrim (both Tailteann Cup) before putting in a game performance against Cavan.

26 Laois

A most forgettable year for Laois, who suffered relegation to the basement division and lost to Wicklow in Leinster. They trailed by a remarkable 16 points at one stage in that game, before Westmeath ended their Tailteann Cup interests.

27 Leitrim

A solid first year for Andy Moran, who went into the final round of the league with an outside chance of promotion. Galway were too strong in Connacht but a win against Division 3’s Antrim in the Tailteann Cup was a boost before they lost on penalties to Sligo.

28 Antrim

They made a decent run at promotion from Division 4 but the wheels came off from there, losses to Cavan in Ulster and Leitrim in the Tailteann Cup bringing Enda McGinley’s reign to an end. It will be interesting to see what former Meath boss Andy McEntee can bring.

29 Wexford

Caught everyone out by toppling (an admittedly injury-hit) Offaly in Leinster before going down to the same opposition in the Tailteann Cup. Amongst a host of counties who will have a new manager in 2023.

30 Carlow

A mixed year. They took just three points from a possible 14 in Division 4 and didn’t land a blow against Louth in Leinster. However, they toppled Tipp in the Tailteann Cup before putting in a creditable performance against eventual champions Westmeath. Niall Carew has added Eamonn ‘Leper’ Callaghan to his backroom team for 2023.

31 London

Won three games on the spin at the start of the league but struggled for traction thereafter, even if Sligo needed extra-time to get the job done in the Tailteann Cup.

32 Waterford

They were more competitive in the league than their one draw from seven outings suggests, losing three games by a point, but they made no impression in either Munster or the Tailteann Cup, losing to Wicklow in the competition’s first game.

33 New York

Up against it considering the logistics but should benefit from more games across the Connacht championship and the Tailteann Cup in 2023.