How the climate crisis inspired Dublin star Paul Mannion to switch to vegan diet

So he gave up meat, dairy, eggs, the lot. And one year on he's a three-in-a-row All-Star.

You can't blithely assume that the two are related. Mannion the meat-eater was flying and now Mannion the vegan is still thriving. Clearly, though, this profound alteration in his everyday life has not impacted negatively on one of Gaelic football's most supreme athletes.

"It's been fine – I love it now," the Dublin forward enthuses, speaking at eir Sport's launch of their Allianz League coverage. "Just a fully plant-based diet. No meat, dairy and eggs."

He had spent a couple of years "thinking it over before I actually just decided it was something I wanted to do. Gave it a go for January last year – it was for 'Veganuary' or so it's called. You know, I hate that word. Yeah, it's been going fine. Physically I felt great – no issues at all."

He did so for ethical, not athletic, reasons. Not everyone was convinced that this was the best course of action for a footballer in his prime.

Reasons

"I wouldn't have done it because I expected to gain an edge as such. I didn't do it for health reasons," he explains.

"I was kind of wary of the dangers of doing it when you're trying to perform at a top level, and I had a lot of talks and meetings with Daniel Davey, our nutritionist, who wasn't too impressed at my initial decision to go for it."

So, the plan from day one was to stay on top of his daily diet; to make sure he was getting the right intake of protein. His weight was closely monitored, as was his bone density.

"In that two-, three-month period after I'd started it was the best I've ever had in such a short period of time. I gained muscle mass, lost body fat," he reveals.

Easier or harder than he expected? "Definitely easier. For a month or two it was just getting my head around it to try and say no to meat because you're just so used to it but, once you change your shopping list, you start building your own little recipe book of go-to meals and snacks."

Mannion's new diet of success still involves one or two protein shakes a day – only it's plant protein, not whey. There are "lots more nuts; legumes like beans, lentils; soya milk, soya yoghurts; tofu, tempeh, seitan. There's loads of really (good options)... you can get creative."

******

The Kilmacud clubman turns 27 in May. He has seen the world – including China, where he spent nine months as part of his UCD studies, leaving as the dust settled on Dublin's last championship defeat, to Donegal in 2014, and consequently missing the 2015 campaign, when the drive for five was merely a run for one.

His 2016 comeback was stop-start; since then he has cemented himself as an indispensable Sky Blue assassin with a blue-collar work-ethic to match.

But Mannion's life revolves around far more than football. And his world view is driven by fears of what's actually happening to the planet. His own dietary revolution won't stop Australia from burning, 10,000 miles away – but at least it's something. "Just a more sustainable way of eating – environmentally sustainable," he explains.

"I'm sure you all know yourselves the talk around climate change and the crisis that we're in. To change my diet was the easiest thing that I could do. People will drive electric cars, or not drive cars – there's lots of ways you can contribute in an individual way.

"It is scary... Australia is virtually on fire. Last year Chicago and North America was covered in ice sheets. People tend to think that it is far away, but it is something that does affect Ireland.

"Last summer and the summer before, there was a drought, hose-pipe bans and all sorts. Yeah, I think it's certainly something that is taking a hold in Europe, in Ireland, but more drastically elsewhere."

There was no light-bulb moment that made him take this leap – more a gradual process of enlightenment.

"There were a couple of documentaries I watched a few years ago," he recounts. "It seems like a silly place to start, but that's what first got me thinking and then reading about it.

"Then I did a college project. It's called 'Beyond Meat', they do all these plant-based burgers, so it was like a market entry project, introducing something into Ireland.

"My role in the project was to analyse the political, economic, social and cultural factors that would contribute to the success or failure of a project like that.

"Social is probably the biggest – it's a very 'laddy' kind of thing to eat burgers. Then culture – Christmas dinner, it's a big cultural thing. The Sunday breakfast in Ireland with your Clonakilty pudding and all that. That just got me thinking more about it, and then last year I thought I'd go cold turkey!"

******

Mannion was here to talk football but the conversation has taken an intriguing turn.

"I try not to be pushy or too outspoken about it, because I know that people tend to just really hate pushy vegans," he says.

"I don't try and convince anyone. I just give my own experiences of doing it, my own observations. I think people are kind of naturally curious and interested.

"And it has (impacted)... I've met loads of people who have said they've cut out red meat. My dad, a few of my friends, a few lads on the team now as well are trying more vegan food. I'm noticing the vegan portions at dinner after training are dwindling!"

The hardest thing to give up?

"I don't miss foods for the taste of it. I don't miss a juicy steak or a chicken or anything like that," he insists.

"It's the convenient things. Just like eggs – quick source of protein, so easy to cook, throw it in the microwave for two minutes.

"You can go and pick up a protein milk in any shop. It's harder to buy a plant protein or plant protein bars... but I think it's getting easier."

The most profound question of all: Christmas Day dinner?

"I had a lovely kind of shepherd-less pie that my mother went to an awful amount of trouble to make!" he reveals. "It's very similar to mince actually... put a nice little sheet of mash potatoes on top of it. You wouldn't know the difference, honestly."

******

But will we know the difference with Dublin in 2020? Mannion, like everyone, was surprised by Jim Gavin's departure, but not by the fact that no other players have followed the retirement lead of Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O'Gara.

It was never going to be a case of "here we go for five and we'll all ride off into the sunset," he stresses.

"Stephen Cluxton is a great example of that. He won Footballer of the Year, five All-Irelands in-a-row, captain through it all, and people might have thought that it was a good time for him to step away.

"But I've never seen him more hungry and looking forward to a new season. I think that's really set the tone and everyone is dying to get back in and see how far we can actually go and not stop at five.

"I think the one we're going to focus on is how are we going to make sure we're a team that doesn't fade away after this achievement? What would that say about us if we did?

"We've had a few months off to celebrate and reflect on that achievement, and now we're focusing on where can we actually go from here? And just trying to move that ceiling, I guess."

And Mannion believes the arrival of Dessie Farrell in the Dublin hotseat could be a breath of fresh air for a team chasing six-in-a-row.

The Dublin forward describes the departing Gavin as a "fantastic manager in every sense" after his record-breaking haul of six All-Ireland SFC titles in just seven seasons, but adds: “As he said himself, sometimes teams need new faces, a new lease of fresh air to kick some life into the team.

"Particularly this year – it’s a unique challenge for us and we might be better served by having a different man to take the helm.

"We've got to kind of reinvent ourselves in many ways, ask ourselves tough questions: can we kick on and push forward from here? And certainly I think a new management team is going to be very well placed to help us do that."

Online Editors