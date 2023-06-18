How the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final draw shapes up after disastrous day for Connacht football

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce and Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney is pictured after the All-Ireland SFC round 3 match at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Mayo, Galway and Roscommon are all left facing a far more daunting route to Sam Maguire after a disastrous day for Connacht football.

Surprise outcomes abounded as the All-Ireland round-robin groups came to a dramatic conclusion at six different venues.

And Westmeath came agonisingly close to the biggest shock of all: they drew with Tyrone but would have eliminated the 2021 All-Ireland champions if John Heslin had converted an acutely angled free with the last kick of the game in Kingspan Breffni. His shot trailed narrowly wide.

Elsewhere, Connacht's three leading contenders buckled under expectation and will now suffer the consequences, with Mayo and Roscommon facing away dates in the preliminary quarter-finals this coming weekend while Galway will be at home, having failed to top their group.

Mayo collapsed from six up to lose by three to Cork, forcing a three-way tie at the top of Group 1. But whereas Kerry advanced directly to a quarter-final on scoring difference, the resurgent Rebels edged out Mayo for second because of a superior scoring total.

“We just have to put the head down and crack on,” said Mayo boss Kevin McStay. “It’s not where we wanted to be but let’s see what we’re made of now.”

Mayo must now travel to face either Donegal, Kildare – or arch-rivals Galway. Pádraic Joyce’s men were left counting the cost of their narrow defeat to Armagh, who duly topped Group 2 under the head-to-head rule.

Rivals Roscommon also face a daunting away date after Kevin Feely’s converted mark with the last kick in Tullamore ensured victory for Kildare, who duly finished second in Group 3 and must now nominate a home venue with Newbridge closed for redevelopment.

It was a far more positive afternoon for the two favourites for Sam. Jack O’Connor’s Kerry demolished Mickey Harte’s Louth by 28 points while Dublin blitzed rank outsiders Sligo by 24, thus ensuring that both heavyweights go straight to the last-eight.

When is the draw?

Monday morning at 8.30am on RTE Radio’s Morning Ireland show

Who are the home teams?

Cork, Galway, Kildare and Donegal

Who are the away teams?

Mayo, Tyrone, Roscommon and Monaghan

When are the games on?

The All-Ireland SFC preliminary round takes place next weekend