How much of Mayo’s ‘baggage’ can Aidan O’Shea carry?

Totemic presence of captain now more vital than ever in Cillian O’Connor’s absence but the load is being evenly spread among some of the team’s emerging players

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea shoots to score his side's first goal despite the attempted tackle from Sligo's Paul McNamara during their Connacht SFC quarter-final match at Markievicz Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Colm Keys Twitter Email

When Colm Cooper received his cruciate ligament diagnosis from renowned consultant Ray Moran in the Santry Sports Clinic in February 2014, his then manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice, on a mid-term break, was in his company to digest the news.

On the way home, Fitzmaurice, who hadn’t expected the diagnosis to be as bad as it was, stopped into the Avoca Shop on the Naas Road and, reflecting on the day’s events, wondered “what have I done to whom here.”

Cooper had just come off a wonderful 2013 season and had helped his club to an All-Ireland semi-final when he landed awkwardly after a challenge, triggering an injury that put him out of the summer.

