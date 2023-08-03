How James McCarthy’s Christmas wedding sparked the return of Dublin’s old guard for one ‘Last Dance’

Going to a wedding is the making of another, it’s often said, but for the Dublin football team, it was like a renewal of vows last December that helped to lay the groundwork for last weekend’s All-Ireland triumph.

James McCarthy referenced how conversations happened around the candlelit tables of Luttrellstown Castle a few days before Christmas at the reception to celebrate his marriage to Clodagh O’Mahony.

Given McCarthy’s status at the centre of Dublin’s success since 2011 and the esteem in which the Dublin captain is held, Dublin luminaries of the past and present were all there to share the joy of the occasion. And as the night went on, that air of renewal swept through the rooms of the castle.

Mick Galvin, a coach/selector with Dessie Farrell and a ’95 All-Ireland winner with Dublin, certainly got that feeling.

“There was a sprinkling of the old and the new and I think that was the night, probably, that whole plan came in place,” reflected Galvin.

​“I’d say there was a bit of emotion at the wedding. There was nothing definitive, but you could see the conversations and the connection again with the likes of Stephen (Cluxton) being back around the group. I think it probably just grew from there. There was a special atmosphere around the whole day and night. You’d look over and see these guys and you could just sense something.”

Damien Dempsey leads All-Ireland winners Dublin in singsong tribute to Sinéad Ó’Connor _duplicated

It may have been Cluxton’s prompt to make himself available again, and for Galvin, just having the former captain back around the place made such a difference.

“For the younger guys in the dressing-room, to have Stephen is just amazing,” said Galvin. “He lifted the whole place, as did Jack (McCaffrey) and Paul (Mannion). But Stephen elevates it a little bit higher than most.

“I think he did have a bit of fun,” added Galvin. “He came back the same Stephen that left, setting the standards around the place, that didn’t change. But if he was to be honest and if I was to be honest, I think he has enjoyed it, really enjoyed it. And we enjoyed Stephen this year.”

For Galvin, the other major impetus for Dublin on their journey back to the top was a warm weather training camp in Portugal after their Division 2 league final win over Derry.

Dublin had been in Portugal at the same time in 2022, then after relegation to Division 2. And they’d got some pick up from it. But this was different again, he sensed.

“Portugal could have been anywhere. It could have been Dollymount Strand. Everything came together, we had some great training sessions and good meetings. Definitely, there was a bond between that group with the older guys coming back.

“You have someone like Jack in the middle of it, just buzzing around the place. And getting Paul back, another great guy.”

Dublin players and record nine-time All-Ireland-winning medallists James McCarthy, Stephen Cluxton and Michael Fitzsimons. Photo: Sportsfile

Galvin is a former playing colleague, at club and county level, of Farrell and a great friend and football sidekick through Farrell’s inter-county management.

So he shared his pain when things weren’t going well and the manager may have been a focus of some strong critique.

“You hear the noises around the place. You’re not human if you don’t.

“We have to be big enough and bold enough, and it was a tough job for him to take on.

“But it’s hard to shield yourself from it. Dropping down to Division 2 was definitely tough. Clones, getting relegated that day against Monaghan, was tough.

“I don’t think we ever doubted ourselves, though. We certainly didn’t doubt the team. We knew what they had. We knew then, with the likes of Stephen, Paul, and Jack back, it was going to give us a huge lift.

“But Dessie’s leadership through that whole thing was just top class. He took a lot of flak himself, as he does, but he shielded the team from it and the results were there to be seen.

“It drives you. I’m not saying there were wrongs to be righted, but there was a sense of purpose around the group. As I said, Portugal, as soon as we got home from there, it was all guns.”

For last Sunday, Galvin revealed that Mick Fitzsimons had made the first move on the David Clifford conundrum, offering his ‘services’ for the role once the planning began.

“He was the first guy to put his hand up. And we’d listen to the players. We make decisions on who we’d like in match-ups and often we’d consult the players and Mick Fitz put his hand up straight away and said, ‘I have this one’.”

He’s had Clifford for company before and has suffered, but critically, Galvin noted, he doesn’t concede many goal chances to him.

“Clifford is going to score. For his first score from play on Sunday, Mick was all over him and yet he still got a shot away into the Hill. Mick is just an amazing, amazing man. He wanted Clifford from day one. And that could have backfired. It’s a brave thing to do, put your hand up and say you want to mark probably the best we’ve ever seen.

“Just Mick’s level of detail, the week before his head was stuck in the laptop watching Clifford’s movement. Then he’d go out on the pitch and he’s pulling guys over to him and replicating it at the end of training saying, ‘This is what Clifford does, I want you to do it for me’.

“So, for the last two or three weeks, the homework was done. The devil was in the detail and Mick was ready to go.

“Before the game. he had Colm Basquel out in the corner for the warm-up, shifting back on to the left practising that move so he doesn’t go for the dummy.”

Mention of Basquel sharpens the lens on one of this management’s most successful projects. The Ballyboden St Enda’s man wasn’t involved last year, but his return sparked a revival that saw him feature in all of Dublin’s O’Byrne Cup, league and championship games in 2023, the only player to do so.

“He came back this year, there were no guarantees. In November, he worked really hard in a development squad and was just fantastic. The lads love him.

“His talent was never in doubt, but he just grew into the group.”