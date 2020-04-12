| 9.6°C Dublin

How I became public enemy Number 1 in Ulster GAA and why a lot of it was my own fault

Pat Spillane

Diarmaid Marsden follows his Armagh team-mates prior to their 2002 All-Ireland final victory against Kerry Expand

I have a lot of baggage with counties north of the border. GAA fans in Ulster – and in Armagh and Tyrone in particular – will never forgive me for some of the barbs I directed at their teams in the early noughties.

On reflection, some of my comments were out of order and much of the criticism levelled at me by my northern 'fan club' was well-merited.

So today I'm skating on thin ice, having selected Tyrone and Armagh to be the subject of my forensic analysis.