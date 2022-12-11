| 0.3°C Dublin

How Glen’s 'no excuses' policy in underage set-up propelled the Derry club to compete with the best

Enda Gormley: "When you have as many failures, until you get over the line the first time there is always a panic." Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Enda Gormley: &quot;When you have as many failures, until you get over the line the first time there is always a panic.&quot; Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Enda Gormley: "When you have as many failures, until you get over the line the first time there is always a panic." Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Enda Gormley: "When you have as many failures, until you get over the line the first time there is always a panic." Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Dermot Crowe

The life Enda Gormley lives now is shared between Belfast, where he works, and Maghera, from where he has never been far removed in body or spirit. Belfast is less of a goldfish bowl and he enjoys the anonymity, but he still feels the magnetic pull of home and Glen, his old club, today aiming to win the Ulster senior club football final for the first time.

No such grand aspirations in Gormley’s days with Glen; the pickings were modest. Over 23 years playing with Watty Graham’s he won an intermediate football medal and lost three senior semi-finals. They had good players, but Derry’s club championship did not offer itself up easily.

