How Glen’s 'no excuses' policy in underage set-up propelled the Derry club to compete with the best

The life Enda Gormley lives now is shared between Belfast, where he works, and Maghera, from where he has never been far removed in body or spirit. Belfast is less of a goldfish bowl and he enjoys the anonymity, but he still feels the magnetic pull of home and Glen, his old club, today aiming to win the Ulster senior club football final for the first time.

No such grand aspirations in Gormley’s days with Glen; the pickings were modest. Over 23 years playing with Watty Graham’s he won an intermediate football medal and lost three senior semi-finals. They had good players, but Derry’s club championship did not offer itself up easily.

For years his late father, Joe, would remind him of the senior medal he won in 1953 as a 17-year-old with Desertmartin, a short distance outside Maghera. When he married Bridie Mullan they moved into the town and ran the Hideout Bar and a family undertaking business that is now in the hands of another son, Michael, and Michael’s son Nicholas.

Gormley says he helped out with the undertaking when extra assistance was needed. But it was never going to be a career choice. The youngest of the family studied economics and geography in Jordanstown and eventually found his way into banking, going on to spend most of his time working for AIB.

“Occasionally I would have given him a small hand out if they were stuck or if there were a couple of funerals at the one time,” he says. “The problem was obviously you have to be very sombre. Because I did it that rarely it was staged, and people saw me making faces. I struggled to bring the sombre look the occasion required.”

The sombre face isn’t a natural fit, it is plain to see. He is prone to mischief and quick to laughter but he has an unmistakably comprehensive bank of football experience, the county career with Derry reaching its pinnacle in 1993 when he won All Star recognition as a stylish ball player and accomplished finisher. A lengthy and varied service coaching at both club and county level followed once his knees gave up on him.

At the age of 40 Gormley left Glen and took up with Bredagh, a junior club in the Down championship located in south Belfast. For fear anyone might call him a deserter his kicking abilities were on the wane and it make practical sense. He called it a “marriage of convenience” and it was where he played his last few seasons until he retired in his mid-40s.

“I had played 23 years senior football [with Glen] at that stage,” he explains. “Although I felt very guilty the day I rang the chairman. I remember ringing him and he laughed at me, you know. As long as I hadn’t fallen out with the club, and I was still involved at underage, that was the main thing. I was told when I was 27 that I would have arthritis in my knees so I decided that pushing to 44-45 was long enough. I fancy walking for a few years yet.”

​

His Glen career had a second fulfilling chapter coaching juveniles and in no small way he played a hand in the flourishing era currently being enjoyed with a first ever Derry senior title in 2021, successfully defended this year. What planted the thought was something almost off-hand. But it would lead him to get involved with the Glen under 14s in 2008, driving back from Belfast to coach the team.

“We used to meet up with a few of the Cork boys at the All-Ireland and have a drink or two with them. And I remember one year Steven O’Brien wasn’t there on the Saturday night and I bumped into him on the Sunday night and I asked where he was and he said he had been at an under 21 game. I asked him why he was at that and he said at Nemo you are expected to manage a club team. You are never asked, it’s just expected of you and that’s put down as one of the reasons for their continued success over the years. And it always stuck with me.

“I suppose I was coming near the end of my career and I would’ve used living in Belfast as an excuse for a while for not getting involved. And then I just thought, right there comes a time when I am going to have to put my shoulder to the wheel here. To give something back.

“It was casual enough initially. I went in with Fergal McCusker with an under 14 team. He had been there the year before. There was a good group of lads that got involved, it was far from just the two of us. After the first year we realised we had a bit of talent.”

They won under 14 Féile in 2008. “I said I would do one night a week travelling but I got hooked and sure I was going up and down three and four times a week. I just bought into it and then I realised I had a lot to learn in this game and I started doing courses and reading books and YouTubing. The more I learned the more I realised how little I knew about coaching.”

McCusker stayed on, Stephen Murtagh was with the under 16s and Gormley jumped in with the minors. He had four years there and in that time they won four Derry and four Ulster titles playing attractive attacking football.

“I suppose I always had this thing, I wanted to get involved in coaching but I didn’t want to get involved in managing. For two reasons. First of all the losing manager was always wrong, he didn’t know what he was doing in any game I’ve been to. Second, I wouldn’t have the best patience in the world. I could get hot-headed on the pitch. I suppose it was one of the things we turned to our advantage, when we sat down with this group, we looked at the discipline of our team, it wouldn’t have been great, not so much fighting but just being too sore with each other and with referees.

​

Expand Close Derry’s Enda Gormley. Photo: Aoife Rice/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Derry’s Enda Gormley. Photo: Aoife Rice/Sportsfile

“We made a point of learning from our mistakes even though we were poachers-turned-gamekeepers. We told them, listen people will tell you that we want you to keep your mouth shut and we weren’t good at it ourselves. And they are right, we made the mistakes. We were very sore on them about that. And a lot of other things we felt were part of the reason we never won a championship even though we had a lot of talent. An element of it was naivety, we didn’t know what was required.”

They coached ethics as well as football. “It applied to every team. Such as if you weren’t prepared to tackle you weren’t playing. There were no individuals, it was about the team, there was no rocket science to it. But the thing was we were strong enough to drive through and do it. It is easy saying these things. And there were plenty of rows and arguments.”

Many of the players who came through to win senior titles went through that culture change. When the team lost an Ulster semi-final to Kilcoo last year after extra time some of the players slagged Gormley’s style of delivering the message from their earlier playing days. “We were having a few drinks and they were having a laugh about some of my speeches and how the watch used to come off my arm when I was pumping the fist,” he says, grinning.

He took the seniors for a year after they went back down to intermediate for a short spell, serving for one year in 2013. They reached the championship final but lost. He returned in 2016 and had three more seasons, reaching two senior semi-finals. In 2019 he was spectating when they made the final for the first time and lost by a point to Magherafelt, controversy raging when the whistle was blown with the ball in flight on the way to level the match.

But there was a lesson in that too, hard as it was to take. “One of the things we would have tried to introduce to our lads coming up through the underage set-up was a ‘no excuse’ policy,” says Gormley. “Stop blaming everybody else. While it was very hard to take the decision, particularly because there was more injury time that should have been added on, they immediately knocked that on the head. Because of the things my generation done; we always had great excuses for getting beat.”

The next year, 2020, they didn’t make the final but in the 2021 final they won convincingly against Slaughtneil and Gormley, who attends most of their games, even in the league, was there to savour it.

“Ah it was one of the best days of my football career, it was very, very special. Very emotional I suppose. There was nearly a fear that had crept in that they wouldn’t get over the line. We knew this team was getting closer and closer. It wasn’t a case [that] we were going backwards but I suppose, when you have as many failures as we’ve had over the years, until you get over the line the first time there is always a panic. I suppose in my own head, even though I didn’t want to say it out loud, I was always afraid that if this special group of players didn’t win one we would lose all credibility as a club. We would have to lock the gates and throw the keys away.”

Football is in his veins. His late father ended his days playing for Glen and also served Derry, while three uncles on his mother’s side played for the county, including Brian Mullan, who was on the All-Ireland final team in 1958. But of the four boys in his family he was the one that really made a name for himself in the game.

Along the way Gormley also found time to give something back to Derry, coaching the under 15s and under 16s. Before that he had two years with Derry under 21s and a year as a county minor selector in 2005. He even had a short spell as a coach and selector in Brian Mullins’ final year as Derry manager in 2008 after he had retired as a county player in 2007. But after getting a blood issue resolved his fitness improved and Mullins restored him to the playing squad after they won the national league final and relieved him of his other duties. He jokes that Mullins “sacked” him.

From his own playing days when he made the first adult team in Glen at 16, there were three senior semi-final appearances. He missed two of them. In 1992 he was recovering from a torn cruciate injury and a year later, after Derry won the All-Ireland, they lost another that ran late into the year. The third attempt came in 2003 against the Loup, then steered by their current manager Malachy O’Rourke. He missed that through suspension.

“I started in ’82 and my last game was 2004. I played thirds in 2005 and then moved to Bredagh in 2006,” he says, summing up his Glen career.

He is at pains to point out that he was just one of many coaches who helped out when he returned to look after younger players.

“I saw real huger and desire in them. They were really motivated. But there were rows. My patience, like I said, wasn’t great and my coaching style wasn’t, let’s say, something you’d want to advertise now, I was hot and heavy with them at times. I’m sure some of the parents weren’t sure at times, they were the real heroes because they let us at it. I suppose myself and Fergal had come from a county background which gave us a bit of leeway. But I don’t regret that, to make a change sometimes you have to nearly go to the extreme. We now have a very disciplined bunch of lads on and off the pitch, one we are very proud of. We wouldn’t always have that around the club.”

​

One night they worked out that 12 of the first 15 that won their first Féile in 2008 are on the senior squad. “The irony is that that is the group we were very sore on,” he says. “These lads bought into the discipline. I am not sure [if] the modern mollycoddling is the way to go or not.”

You had to be tough with these fellas? “Very tough. And we have good laughs about it now about some of the arguments. We chased lads at times. Even one very prominent player we told not to come back one night. I didn’t sleep that night (laughs), I was never as glad to see anybody at training as when he turned up the following night.”

The pubs in Maghera were flat to the mat when Glen won that first senior championship last year.

“I had a few days down in Maghera,” says Gormley. “Even on Monday, it was nearly more enjoyable, more relaxed. The pub was absolutely packed but I always remember there were about 20 or 30 of us standing outside and I could see people going by in cars and looking at us wondering what sort of a crazy town is this? So many people in a pub on a Monday afternoon.

“Meeting the lads themselves was very emotional on the pitch. But also meeting other lads I’d played with. And to see the older generation again who put in a lot of work in the dark days. People who coached me, people like Donal Convery and John J McKenna, lads who coached me at under 12 and 13. I knew what it meant to them.”

Where they are now, looking at Glen in an Ulster final, they might be forgiven for regarding it as bonus territory. But the players won’t be thinking that way.

“They’ll not rest until they are walking up the steps of Croke Park, whether they do that or not,” says Gormley. “So for some of us this is bonus territory, but certainly not for the players.”

Who knows them better and what they’re made of than he.