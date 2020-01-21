How giving up DJing and alcohol has kept Laois star a powerhouse on the pitch

Entertaining the crowd floated his boat at that time before the O'Moore powerhouse found other activities to tickle his fancy and Irish history is his latest passion with an array of books scattered throughout his apartment beside the Red Cow roundabout.

Having turned 31 earlier this month, O'Loughlin takes a different view on things compared to when he made his debut with Laois in 2008 and he has totally eliminated alcohol from his life in an attempt to eke out even more benefits from his efforts.

"I don't drink anymore. I gave up alcohol two-and-a-half years ago, I just decided I didn't really want to drink any more. I had a really poor year with Laois in 2017 and at the end of that summer I wasn't in great form," O'Loughlin says.

Hangover

"I was out with a few lads and woke up with a bad hangover, I kind of just said I don't really want to do this any more so I just stopped drinking. Please God, I have five or six or seven years playing inter-county football and I want to give it everything.

"I want to be the best that I can be. That's not saying anyone who drinks doesn't do that but I suppose life is all about doing what makes you tick. As you get a bit older you try to find out a bit more about yourself.

"So I've kind of gone away from the DJing and I'm a teetotaller and reading books all the time, so it's a bit of a change but I'm very happy where I am now. Life is all about the here and now and you have to adapt to what works for you at a given time."

Laois is the one constant in his life, however, and that devotion to the blue and white jersey has never wavered. Every passing week over the winter signalled another high-profile inter-county departure due to the growing demands involved but O'Loughlin gladly bucks that trend.

This year marks his 13th year of unbroken service to Laois - he also mixed hurling and football for a season - and he has no intention of slowing down any time soon.

"The same grá is there. I want to do the best I can for Laois and I want Laois to do the best that they can as a county, that grá is always going to be there. The years can be long, especially when you're not winning matches, they can be tough," he says.

"When it's long and tough you have two options, do you want to keep going and try to get the good days or do you decide this isn't for me anymore. I've never felt that situation where this isn't for me.

"I've never felt that I don't want to play for Laois next year or I don't want to be the best that I can be for Laois, I've never felt that. Who knows where I'll be physically in three or four years' time, but while I can still physically play, I will.

"You see a lot of people trying to retire people nearly. When you get to 30 or even earlier people start asking you. If I can get another four or five seasons playing with Laois, I will. I'll decide myself when I'm going to retire, I won't let anyone retire me."

New Laois boss Mike Quirke is the eighth different manager which O'Loughlin - a primary school teacher in St Brigid's, Castleknock - has served under at county level and he leads them into Division 2 of the league knowing that their summer could be at stake.

The towering midfielder, who weighs in at 100kg, recognises the importance of hitting the ground running under Quirke as survival in the league's second division secures a berth in the race for Sam Maguire and avoids any prospect of the newly introduced tier two football.

"I'd imagine if you talked to any team in Division 2 or 3, they would say, 'We want to be in Tier one, we want to be in Sam Maguire'. For Laois to get to the Super 8s was a huge incentive, but we fell short," the former International Rules star says.

"We've made progress but we didn't get past the last 12. That's my goal this year and I want to be in tier one. You want to be playing the best teams at as late a date as you can. That's the business end and if you are at that stage, you're going places."

Their task will be made tougher by the absence of the Kingston brothers - Donie and Paul - as well as last year's captain Stephen Attride but they can once again call on the evergreen Ross Munnelly as he enters his 18th inter-county season.

With his uncle Declan a selector under the legendary Mick O'Dwyer, O'Loughlin was a giddy teenager for Laois's last Leinster SFC title triumph in 2003 and remembers hurtling down from his seat in the Upper Davin to celebrate with his heroes.

Munnelly is the only player left in Leinster, outside of Dublin, that can boast a provincial medal and O'Loughlin continues to marvel at the 37-year-old's consistency over nearly two decades.

Commute

O'Loughlin has become "programmed" for the regular commute to Portlaoise and the former Laois captain skips down the motorway two or three times a week, a trip that he will continue to make for his club once county duty ceases this season.

Having qualified with a Master's in Sports Management from UCD in 2011, he transferred to the Blanchardstown-based St Brigid's where he commenced work as a Games Promotion Officer and picked up a Dublin SFC title in his first year.

A self-confessed deep thinker, O'Loughlin began to think about how he could "give something back" to those who shaped his career and had a return to his first club Rosenallis rubber-stamped before Christmas.

He had played with Rosenallis until third class before moving to Mountmellick and was keen to pay back those who supported him, particularly his father Larry who played with the club and managed them to an intermediate hurling title in 1999.

"I had to follow my gut and my gut was that I just had to give something back to where I've lived all of my life. I'm doing it for the right reasons," O'Loughlin says of the move.

It's yet another change which O'Loughlin has made during his playing career but one thing has remained permanent and that's his unwavering commitment to Laois.

Some things will never change.

Irish Independent