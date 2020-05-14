How Dublin's ability to 'block out external distractions' helped them make the first step of the drive-for-five

THE watershed moments of this frenzied Croke Park sequel offer a glimpse into another world, a world where five-in-a-row never happened.

What if Lee Keegan had eased Mayo five points clear in the 44th minute?

What if Brian Fenton's misdirected goal attempt had not fallen so favourably into the orbit of Dublin's predator-in-chief, Bernard Brogan?

What if Mayo, suddenly level from being four up, had composed themselves and ensured, come hell or high water, that they won the next kickout?

These are all futile examples of whatiffery from the west … history has recorded that Keegan fluffed his lines; that Brogan pounced on Fenton's 'inch-perfect cross'; that Dublin won the next kickout and it culminated in a second goal, bundled across the line by the inrushing Philly McMahon.

And that was it; all over bar the coup de grace of Kevin Mac doing what Kevin Mac does best: he sallied off the bench to raise a green flag and raise the roof.

This was the day Jim Gavin's Dublin emerged as the revitalised force of nature that would go on to create All-Ireland history.

When it mattered, backs to the wall, they struck three goals in just 11 minutes.

This was no Ali rope-a-dope routine; for those few fleeting minutes of third-quarter crisis, Dublin were reeling.

But just like Ali against Foreman, when the counter-attack materialised it came in a flurry of blows that were fast, direct and devastating.

Little did we know, but the Drive for Five was officially up and running …

*********

It's worth remembering that the Dublin of early September 2015 and the Dubs of September 2019 were two different animals.

Five years ago, they were not defending champions. Their last genuine summer test, against Donegal, had spawned unforeseen agony on the field and months of soul-searching off it.

Tactically, they would have to become more streetwise. Cian O'Sullivan's reinvention as a 'sweeping' centre-back was arguably the key chess move.

But ahead of their semi-final with Mayo, some residue of doubt still lingered. Not that it was all their fault: their latest journey through the killing fields of the eastern province had delivered victory margins of 27 points (Longford), 19 (Kildare) and 13 (Westmeath).

Leinster was no place to pass judgement.

But their quarter-final against the minnow upstarts of Fermanagh, while all very routine for the most part, had given way to a skittish finale. Stephen Cluxton had conceded two goals - the first via a brazenly illegal shove by Seán Quigley, the second a self-inflicted calamity.

To leak 2-15 against Fermanagh, even while amassing 2-23, was not exactly a ringing endorsement of Dublin's new-found defensive solidity.

And then the original semi-final against Mayo had spawned multiple fresh headaches for Gavin.

It was a game Dublin should have won at their ease; when Jack McCaffrey pointed beyond the hour, their lead had stretched to seven.

What followed was either typical Mayo melodrama (they shot 1-4 on the spin to draw level after 69 minutes) or a Dublin meltdown.

Maybe both.

But the problems didn't end there for Gavin, who saw Diarmuid Connolly red-carded in stoppage time. Keegan had initiated their off-the-ball tangle, the two then wrestled on the ground but Connolly was cited for striking, his Mayo shadow escaping with yellow.

The entire match had been marred by an undercurrent of bad blood that frequently boiled over. Dublin and Mayo knew each other too well; familiarity had now morphed into contempt.

Stalemate left both protagonists with just six days to recover, regroup and renew hostilities.

The next week of wall-to-wall GAA coverage was meant to be dominated by the countdown to Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final. Instead, Kilkenny/Galway was almost buried in a Dublin/Mayo avalanche, with all its blame and counter-blame.

One story eclipsed all others: would Connolly be free to play?

What unfolded was the sporting equivalent of a week-long soap opera special, straight out of Carrigstown: his suspension was confirmed after a CHC hearing on the Wednesday; then an appeal to the CAC on Thursday was lost; and finally a marathon session of the Disputes Resolution Authority, on the Friday, ended some two-and-a-half hours after midnight.

In a brief statement clearing Connolly, the DRA cited a "lack of fair procedure" afforded the player at an early stage in the disciplinary process; it would later emerge that this was a majority 2-1 decision of the three panel members.

************

Just a few hours later, both sets of gladiators were joined in the Croke Park coliseum by 81,897 witnesses to round two. Connolly, wearing No 18, was parachuted in to start after his late-night reprieve.

When it was all over, the Dublin manager was asked if, in the circumstances, he had any doubts about starting his star forward?

"No."

As it happened, the game largely bypassed Connolly. Who could blame him, given the week-long saga?

But as Gavin insisted that evening, his Dublin players were "quite accustomed to those external distractions and they are quite good at getting into a performance bubble and blocking it out. We actually enjoyed this week, we had good fun getting ready for this game and I think, the way they played, they showed that."

Played on a sun-kissed evening, the replay was a thrilling antidote to the niggle and spite of the previous Sunday. Momentum oscillated back and forth in a brilliant first half that finished deadlocked, again, at 0-10 apiece.

Then, early in the second half, Mayo kicked for home first. Cillian O'Connor's right boot hit Dublin for 1-1, the goal coming from great approach play by Andy Moran.

Soon after, Keegan burst through the middle and looked poised to make it a five-point game … but, chased all the way by James McCarthy, he undercooked what appeared a 'gimme' into Cluxton's hands.

Ten minutes later, Mayo still four clear, McCarthy's unflappable point would ignite the comeback that transformed Dublin's destiny.

From the next kickout, Michael Darragh Macauley, Paddy Andrews and Alan Brogan would combine to release Fenton. The Raheny ranger was in his rookie season but already on his way to a maiden All Star. His putative shot proved the perfect assist for Bernard of the Brogans who, soon after, would dance and weave and flick the looping assist for McMahon to add Dublin's second goal.

A nerveless Andrews nailed his fifth point soon after: his team had tallied 2-2 in just four minutes to turn the game on its head.

Then McManamon added another, sealing a perfect day of dual-purpose heroics. Dublin's firebrand defender had eclipsed Aidan O'Shea - and tallied 1-2 venturing forward.

There was still time for Kevin McManamon to reprise his familiar super-sub role with a sumptuous 1-1. As Mayo physically flagged, the energy of Macauley and McManamon had highlighted the priceless depth of Gavin's bench.

The final against holders Kerry, played on a rain-soaked day, would be a very different affair. The outcome, though, was beyond argument: Dublin were now top dogs again.

Mayo would be back to keep them honest, but with a different management team after the players revolted against Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly that autumn.

Surely, though, they would have survived but for Dublin's swashbuckling comeback?

Another Mayo 'what if?' that will never be answered.

SCORERS - Dublin: P Andrews 0-5, P McMahon 1-2, B Brogan, K McManamon 1-1 each, C Kilkenny, D Rock (2f) 0-2 each, B Fenton, J McCarthy 0-1 each. Mayo: C O'Connor 1-6 (5f), D O'Connor 0-2, K McLoughlin, B Moran, A O'Shea, L Keegan, P Durcan, A Moran (f) 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: S Cluxton; R O'Carroll, P McMahon, J Cooper; J McCarthy, C O'Sullivan, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, D Bastick; P Flynn, D Connolly, C Kilkenny; B Brogan, D Rock, P Andrews. Subs: MD Macauley for Bastick (45), M Fitzsimons for Cooper (45), A Brogan for Flynn (52), K McManamon for Rock (53), E Lowndes for Connolly (68), J Small for B Brogan (71).

MAYO: R Hennelly; K Higgins, G Cafferkey, C Barrett; D Vaughan, L Keegan, C Boyle; S O'Shea, B Moran; D O'Connor, T Parsons, J Doherty; K McLoughlin, A O'Shea, C O'Connor. Subs: P Durcan for D Vaughan (34), A Moran for S O'Shea (black 39), A Freeman for B Moran (55), D Drake for Boyle (60), S Coen for Parsons (65), M Ronaldson for McLoughlin (70).

REF: E Kinsella (Laois)

ATT: 81,897