| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Dublin's ability to 'block out external distractions' helped them make the first step of the drive-for-five

Six days that shaped the 'Decade of the Dubs' - Day 4: 2015 All-Ireland SF Replay- Dublin 3-15 Mayo 1-14

30 August 2015; Cillian O'Connor, Mayo, attempts to separate Diarmuid Connolly, Dublin, and Lee Keegan, Mayo, during a scuffle which resulted in Connolly receiving a red card. GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship, Semi-Final, Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: Dáire Brennan / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

30 August 2015; Cillian O'Connor, Mayo, attempts to separate Diarmuid Connolly, Dublin, and Lee Keegan, Mayo, during a scuffle which resulted in Connolly receiving a red card. GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship, Semi-Final, Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: Dáire Brennan / SPORTSFILE

30 August 2015; Cillian O'Connor, Mayo, attempts to separate Diarmuid Connolly, Dublin, and Lee Keegan, Mayo, during a scuffle which resulted in Connolly receiving a red card. GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship, Semi-Final, Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: Dáire Brennan / SPORTSFILE

30 August 2015; Cillian O'Connor, Mayo, attempts to separate Diarmuid Connolly, Dublin, and Lee Keegan, Mayo, during a scuffle which resulted in Connolly receiving a red card. GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship, Semi-Final, Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: Dáire Brennan / SPORTSFILE

Frank Roche Email

THE watershed moments of this frenzied Croke Park sequel offer a glimpse into another world, a world where five-in-a-row never happened.

What if Lee Keegan had eased Mayo five points clear in the 44th minute?

What if Brian Fenton's misdirected goal attempt had not fallen so favourably into the orbit of Dublin's predator-in-chief, Bernard Brogan?

Related Content