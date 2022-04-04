| 10.7°C Dublin

How do you stop David Clifford? Containment of Kerry supremo no longer a task for one man

Colm Keys

Left behind: Kerry’s David Clifford leaves Mayo’s Pádraig O’Hora for dust in Sunday’s Division 1 final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

When Seán O’Shea found himself in possession in the middle of Páirc Grattan in Inniskeen after dispossessing the Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan during their Allianz Division 1 fourth round game at the end of February, Kerry’s centre-forward didn’t delay with his next move.

In today’s game it looked a crude choice, at odds with the careful curation of possession that just about every player prioritises now.

