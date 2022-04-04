How do you stop David Clifford? Containment of Kerry supremo no longer a task for one man

When Seán O’Shea found himself in possession in the middle of Páirc Grattan in Inniskeen after dispossessing the Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan during their Allianz Division 1 fourth round game at the end of February, Kerry’s centre-forward didn’t delay with his next move.

In today’s game it looked a crude choice, at odds with the careful curation of possession that just about every player prioritises now.

But it was the obvious choice too as he launched a speculative delivery skyward towards the Monaghan goals. The local custodian was away from his post but more important was what was ahead of him – David Clifford in splendid isolation with his marker Kieran Duffy. As O’Shea’s kick landed in their vicinity, the odds briefly favoured Duffy and it looked like he might get in a hand to be able to divert the ball out of the Clifford’s path.

But with each step it became apparent that it was only going one way. With pace, power and the unique flexibility he appears to have, Clifford was able to burrow his way into a position where he was favourite to do the needful. With Beggan stranded, the net was empty and Clifford obliged to sidefoot a second goal.

In that cameo, not that it hadn’t been beforehand anyway, it was clear that defending Clifford one-to-one was a self-destructive path for any team to take. Monaghan hadn’t set out with that intention and had been vigilant around him but once Beggan was thieved, the dynamic shifted in Kerry’s favour. No contest.

For defenders up and down the country that’s the way it is now when it comes to dealing with Clifford. Unless they have outriders, they’ll be subjected to the same fate as Mayo’s Pádraig O’Hora on Sunday last.

In last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, the Tyrone full-back Ronan McNamee couldn’t really have done much more to defend against him and was on his laces almost all the time. He had bodies around too. But no one in the game has ever got shots away quicker and maybe even higher than Clifford and that day he just destroyed Tyrone.

Had he been on the field for extra-time can anyone really say that the result wouldn’t have been different?

With every stellar performance he delivers these days, Seán Meehan’s handling of him to deny him a score from play in last year’s Munster final against Cork rises in value. It was that good.

It had to be and only the second time in a competitive game for Kerry that Clifford had been held scoreless.

Think of it in these terms – he has been involved in 45 league and championship games since his debut in 2018 and the only other time he has walked off a field without a score from play was against Donegal in that first game in Killarney. That day there were almost 11,000 in Fitzgerald Stadium, about 3,000 more than they would normally have got for an equivalent game there in previous seasons. Just turned 19, he still converted a free and assisted for 1-3 before being withdrawn in the 48th minute.

Since then, he has rarely had a day when he has been off cue. His league statistics over the last three years especially have been quite simply sensational.

There was criticism of his selection as an All-Star nominee after being below par (one of the rare ones), by his standards against Cork in that 2020 Munster Championship ambush but prior to that he had scored 2-32 in the league, 2-20 from play with two more from marks.

In four games last year he amassed 6-22. This year, from double that number of games, he’s helped himself to 5-28.

Kildare’s Mick O’Grady arguably did best on him in the opening round, albeit at a time when Clifford was engaged with University of Limerick’s Sigerson Cup campaign.

On Sunday, Mayo paid the price for what was largely a one-to-one approach, entrusting O’Hora with full responsibility. There were times when there was some support and Enda Hession appeared to be adopting a sweeping role but the extra cover was inconsistent and with Mayo slipping further behind in the second half, more and more O’Hora, who had done well in some close contact battles, was left to his own devices.

Back in 2014, Mayo paid James O’Donoghue, who had filleted the Cork and Galway defences in their two previous games, the respect of putting Keith Higgins marking him with Tom Cunniffe playing him from the front in the first half of their drawn All-Ireland semi-final. Trailing at the break, they went more conventional in the second half when a player down through Lee Keegan’s red card and it paid off until Kieran Donaghy’s arrival.

The prospect of a team committing two players, just as Mayo did eight years ago, to marking Clifford can’t be far away. It will take more than a sweeper watching other channels in front of him to quell him in this form.

His goal on Sunday will take its place neatly in the bulging Clifford collection, that bespoke gallery of masterpieces that he is putting together.

It mirrored Maurice Fitzgerald’s goal against Armagh in the 2000 All-Ireland semi-final, soloing with one foot, in Clifford’s case his left, as he came in off the sideline and unleashing a shot with his other foot. But his point earlier in the half, coupled with his point when he executed that unique dummy bounce to send Aidan Forker the wrong way in Armagh can also take their places on those walls.

Between college and county (league only) this winter/spring he has scored 11-50. For two of those games he has come off the bench.

After Sunday’s match, as captain for the day, he jointly accepted the cup with Joe O’Connor, the actual captain who had come on as a replacement.

The issue of captaincy has been a prickly one through the ages in Kerry with the county champions nominating but it was Clifford who did the speaking afterwards. No issue there. Everyone appreciates who the leader is.