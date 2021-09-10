| 15.2°C Dublin

How 16 players filled the Mayo scoring void left by Cillian O'Connor

Cillian O'Connor of Mayo leaves the pitch with an Achilles injury suffered against Clare in June. O'Connor's absence has allowed other Mayo forwards to step out from his shadow. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Ryan O'Donoghue Expand
njured Mayo player Cillian O'Connor before the Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Leitrim and Mayo at Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

It didn’t seem an unreasonable argument to make that Mayo might struggle this summer without Cillian O’Connor.

For a team/county so often accused of lacking in elite finishers – or ‘marquee forwards’ as the cliché most regularly used to beat them goes – the absence of the championship’s top scorer, its highest goalscorer, felt fatal.

And yet here they are. The eve of an All-Ireland final. Favourites.

